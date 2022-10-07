Tigra Goes Solo in Marvel Chillers #3, Up for Auction

Marvel Chillers #3 is the first Tigra solo comic and Greer Grant Nelson's third appearance as Tigra, and her brief run in this title set the character on the path towards being a long-lived Marvel favorite. The issue was written by Tony Isabella, penciled by Will Meungniot, and featured a cover by Howard Chaykin and Bernie Wrightson. Cover-dated February 1976, Marvel Chillers #3 recaps the story of how Greer became the Tigra and sets up some friends and enemies, and while the Marvel Chillers series ended four issues later, the character immediately attained a much higher profile in the Marvel Comics Universe, with subsequent regular appearances in Fantastic Four and beyond. A quintessential 1970s-era Marvel character who remains popular today, there's a Marvel Chillers #3 Tigra (Marvel, 1976) CGC NM 9.4 White pages up for auction in the 2022 October 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122241 at Heritage Auctions.

After Greer's debut as the Cat in Claws of the Cat #1 (cover-dated November 1972) and her transformation into Tigra in Giant-Size Creatures #1 (July 1974), Tigra finally got her solo character debut two years later in Marvel Chillers #3. That issue recaps her origin moments up to that time, through the experimental procedures by her college professor that initially gave her some powers as the Cat, and the revelation that Professor Tomolo was a member of a race called the Cat People, and Greer's subsequent mystical and chemical transformation into a were-cat, Tigra. According to Tony Isabella, transforming Greer into Tigra was his concept, and the character design was worked out in collaboration with Gil Kane and Roy Thomas.

Tigra had two key early appearances with Werewolf by Night, including her transformation moment in Giant-Size Creatures #1, plus a subsequent adventure in Giant-Size Werewolf #1, which makes me think she'll show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner or later, now that Werewolf by Night has made a successful debut on Disney+. In the meantime, there's a key moment for the character in Marvel Chillers #3 Tigra (Marvel, 1976) CGC NM 9.4 White pages up for auction in the 2022 October 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122241 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Marvel Chillers #3 (Marvel, 1976) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. The first Tigra solo comic, and her third appearance anywhere (as Tigra). Tigra's origin is told. Red Wolf and Lobo cameos on the last page. Howard Chaykin and Bernie Wrightson cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $110. CGC census 9/22: 69 in 9.4, 69 higher. CGC Grader Notes:

light creasing to cover

light spine stress lines to cover View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2708161008.

