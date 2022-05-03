Tim Quinn & Dicky Howett Collected As Monster Marvel Memories

Tim Quinn & Dicky Howett, two names that are resonant with anyone who bought Marvel UK reprint coimic books in the seventies and eighties, especially for Earth 33 1/3, The Fantastic 400 and Doctor Who? cartoon strips that parodies Marvel Comics and Doctor Who characters that ran in the Marvel UK reprint comic books themselves. The UK equivalent of Fred Hembeck, they were as notable for their original work for Marvel UK as Alan Moore and Alan Davis ever were. And now that work is being collected.

Monster Marvel Memories is produced by Moochin' About Publications. Compiled, edited and designed by its resident artist Iman Kakai-Lazell. The book is launched at Comic Con Liverpool on 21 and 22 May where Quinn and Howett will sign copies. As well as the strips, the book also includes the pair's memories, photos and memorabilia including a never-published poem specially written by Marvel legend Stan Lee on 'How To Be a Super-Hero'. Copies of the book will also include a free comic book featuring the pair's take on Doctor Who's Dalek World. You can buy your own copy here, but I am going to beat you to it as soon as I have finished typing this.

Writer and artist, Tim Quinn & Dicky Howett, met up in the Seventies and went on a rampage across the comic book world with their wacky strips and cartoons. Signing on with Marvel Comics, they brought British style humour to the famed Marvel Universe with strips involving all of the comic book giant's greatest super-heroes. This book captures the best of their work with Marvel and other companies in the UK and US from the Seventies to the Nineties. Also featured are Quinn & Howett's memories, photos and memorabilia from this heady time period. EXTRA SPECIAL FEATURE #1 A poem specially written by Stan Lee never-seen-before on 'How To Be a Super-Hero'. EXTRA SPECIAL FEATURE #2 A free comic book inside this book featuring Quinn & Howett's take on Doctor Who's Dalek World!

Also featuring early work with Quinn from Comic Book Greats

John Burns (JUDGE DREDD) , Charlie ('Walking Dead') Adlard,

Sal Buscema (SPIDER-MAN/HULK/ AVENGERS ) ,

Mario Capaldi (TRANSFORMERS),

Russ Leach (DRAW THE MARVEL WAY), Martin Asbury (GARTH)

George Sears (TIM TYME) and Steve Parkhouse (DOCTOR WHO ) All compiled by our resident artist Iman Kakai-Lazell