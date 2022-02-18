Tim Seeley & Angel Hernandez are Disturbed in Opus' May 2022 Solicits

Opus Comics launches in May 2022 with a new line of extreme fantasy comic books, including Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer from Mitch Iverson and Stefano Martino in comic book form again, but also a new series, Disturbed: Dark Messiah by Tim Seeley and Angel Hernandez. Here are the full Opus Comics solicits solicitations for May 2022.

DISTURBED DARK MESSIAH #1 (OF 5) CVR A CHRISTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Ryan Christensen

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time, stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide. Conceived by Disturbed with Tim Seeley and Llexi Leon, Dark Messiah features writing by Seeley, the New York Times-bestselling creator of Hack/Slash, interior art by Angel Hernandez (Blade Runner), colors by Fran Gamboa, and covers by Ryan Christensen.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #1 CVR A BIANCHI

OPUS COMICS

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Simone Bianchi

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation Death Dealer returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood, Voltron: Legendary Defender) joins world renowned artists Stefano Martino (Stranger Things) and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) to bring you the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Master himself! Bear witness to the beginning of an entire multiverse of Frazetta's most famous creations!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.99