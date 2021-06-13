Time to Rescue Han Solo in Star Wars #14 [Preview]

Star Wars #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing Marvel's first Star Wars super-mega-crossover event as Leia gets a vision from the Force about her boyfriend becoming a little less frigid. But can the rebels free Han Solo from the carbonnite? Maybe, but if they do, they're just gonna have to put him back before Return of the Jedi anyway. Check out a preview below.
STAR WARS #14 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan
WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!
• The REBELS finally have a lead on the location of HAN SOLO!
• It's time to save the captain of the MILLENNIUM FALCON from his frozen carbonite tomb!
• A general, a Jedi and a Wookiee will mount a desperate rescue mission… But they have no idea what actually awaits them.
