Titan Comics Launches Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 in August Titan Comics is launching a brand new Robotech series in August, Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 written by Brandon Easton and drawn by Simone Ragazzoni.

Titan Comics is launching a brand new Robotech comic book series in August, Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 written by Brandon Easton and drawn by Simone Ragazzoni.

Robotech: Rick Hunter #1

Writer: Brandon Easton

Artist(s): Simone Ragazzoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

THE WAIT IS OVER…ROBOTECH LAUNCHES INTO AN EPIC NEW SERIES! After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past — when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe! 32pp, $3.99, On Sale: August 2, 2023

Here's the Josh Burcham variant cover already on sale from Titan Comics' sister company Forbidden Planet.

Here are some sketches of Rick Hunter…

And the three main covers, Cover A by Inhyuk Lee, Cover B by Derrick Chew and Cover C by Simone Ragazzoni.

Robotech was an 85-episode anime television series produced by Harmony Gold USA in association with Tatsunoko Production in 1985 and, as was par for the course, created from three totally separate Japanese anime television series that had been made in the same style, Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross and Genesis Climber MOSPEADA. And somehow they found a way through it all toi create something distinct that spearheaded the popularity of manga and anime in the USA. The resulting story sees Robotechnology discovered in a crashed alien starship which is then retro-engineered by Earth scientists to create a fleet of giant fighting robots to repel alien aggression. Rick Hunter, along with Lisa Hunter, are the most popular lead characters in the series and Rick Hunter is now getting his own solo comic book from Titan Comics in August…