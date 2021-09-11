24 Comics And Graphic Novels Published About 9/11
It is twenty years since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, Pentagon, and Capitol by Al Qaeda. In that time, the events have been reflected in all manner of comic books. Some, immediately after the event, reflecting the shock, commemorating the victims, and hailing those who attended the scenes. Later the event became part of plots for other comic books. Here are 23 examples from 2001 to this past week, as the world remembers the events of the 11th of September 2001, twenty years ago today.
- Heroes: The World's Greatest Super Hero Creators Honor The World's Greatest Heroes 9-11-2001, a book of sixty-four full-page illustrations paying tribute to those who attempted to save lives on 9-11, published by Marvel Comics, October 2001.
- The Amazing Spider-Man volume 2 #36 shows Marvel superheroes and villains reacting to the events of 9/11, by Joe Michael Straczynski and John Romita, published by Marvel, 31st October 2001.
- 9-11: Artists Respond, Volume One Chaos! Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Image Comics — with assistance from Oni Press, Top Shelf Productions, and others present a collection of stories and illustrations from an incredibly diverse array of talented writers and artists. The New Yorker's Eric Drooker contributes a cover showing a cityscape that is simultaneously ancient and modern, mournful and hopeful, with an artist at the center, empowered to interpret a tragic landscape. Among Volume 1's contributors are writer/artist William Stout, who shares the true story of a Yugoslavian citizen's love of Americans; Stan Sakai, vividly recalling his last visit to New York City; and Paul Chadwick, who offers his interpretation of the heroism of the passengers on Flight 93, whose sacrifice kept September 11 from being an even more tragic day. Cartoonists Tony Millionaire, Sam Henderson, Mike Diana, Scott Morse, Mark Crilley, Roger Langridge, Chris Eliopoulos, and Mark Martin are among those offering differing takes on a range of subjects spanning from terrorism and heroism to survival and the challenges of parenting. Other stories include an illustrated essay by Dean Motter; a Walt Whitman-penned meditation on death illustrated by Quique Alcatena; Darko Macan's "An Expert Opinion" on breaking the cycle of violence; and "T.V. Exec Visits Ground Zero" by TV Funhouse creator Robert Smigel and his Ex-Presidents collaborator, artist Michael Kupperman. Playboy Magazine's Istvan Banyai plus Carlos Meglia, Renee French, Alex Maleev, Peter Kuper, Tommy Lee Edwards, and others offer haunting, inspiring illustrations that distill the emotions provoked by the tragic events of September 11, published by Dark Horse Comics. January 2002.
- 9-11: The World's Finest Comic Book Writers & Artists Tell Stories to Remember, Volume Two, A collection of personal and profoundly moving stories from some of the greatest writers and artists in comics, in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, features the first story added to the Sandman opus in two years with a Death and Destruction story by Neil Gaiman and Chris Bachalo; a new Krypto story by Jeph Loeb, Carlos Pacheco, and Jess Marino; and many others, published by DC Comics. January 2002.
- A Moment of Silence features four wordless stories reflecting different perspectives on September 11, all inspired by true events. Includes an introduction by then-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. This 40-page color comic book salutes the heroes of the September 11th, 2001 World Trade Center attacks. Writers: Bill Jemas, Brian Michael Bendis, Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith. Artists: Mark Bagley, C. Scott Morse, Igor Kordey, John Romita Jr., Darwyn Cooke, Rafael Kayanan, Lou Harrison, Randy Queen, Joe Jusko, Gene Ha, and more, an introduction by then New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. Published by Marvel Comics in January 2002.
- I Love New York by Joseph Michael Linsner. Linsner was raised in Queens, New York, and from his apartment, he could see the Twin Towers. On September 11th, 2001, New York was attacked, and those buildings which he had thought of as eternal were destroyed. The unthinkable had happened, and he knew that his country would never be the same. How does one react to such an overwhelming crime against humanity? Writer/artist JML gives his personal viewpoint on a tragedy that has affected a nation, a world, and a boy who grew up in New York. A portion of the proceeds from this book will go to the American Red Cross, JML and Diamond will both be donating portions. Published by Linsner.com for January 2002.
- 9-11: Emergency Relief, a comic book project to benefit the American Red Cross featuring some of the comic world's leading talents. From legendary creators such as Will Eisner and Harvey Pekar to new talents on the cutting edge of the comics medium such as James Kochalka and cover artist Frank Cho, over 80 cartoonists from all areas of the cartooning world have joined together in this community effort, a collection of these cartoonists' personal non-fiction accounts of their experiences related to the tragedy. 100% of the profits from the 9-11 Emergency Relief trade paperback donated to the American Red Cross. Published by Alternative Comix, February 2002.
- The Call of Duty: The Brotherhood, by Chuck Austen and David Finch, about first responders: EMTs, firefighters, and police officers in the wake of 9/11. Published by Marvel from 5th of June 2002
- The Call Of Duty: The Precinct by Bruce Jones and Tom Mandrake, about first responders: EMTs, firefighters, and police officers in the wake of 9/11, published by Marvel from 10th of July, 2002
- The Call Of Duty: The Wagon by Chuck Austen and Danijel Zezelj, about first responders: EMTs, firefighters, and police officers in the wake of 9/11, published by Marvel from 21st of August, 2002.
- Captain America: The New Deal #1 to #6 by John Ney Rieber and John Cassaday. In the aftermath of 9/11, Captain America must come to grips with a changing global landscape–from the ruins of the World Trade Center to the horrors of a small town shaken by terrorism–and is forced to make some hard decisions about his role in the world. Published by Marvel from April 2003.
- Human Target #2–3, "The Unshredded Man" by Peter Milligan and Edvin Biukovic, feature a man who had faked his own death in the WTC attacks to escape embezzlement charges but who is now given the opportunity to come clean. Published by DC Comics, September 2003.
- In the Shadow of No Towers by Art Spiegelman. A graphic novel that mourns both 9/11 and the political uses to which it has been put. Published 7th September 2004.
- Ex Machina by Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris, published by Wildstorm/DC, is set in a world in which a superhero called the Great Machine becomes mayor of New York after intervening in the September 11 attacks, stopping the second plane. Published from 24th of August 2004.
- The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, by Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón and published by Hill & Wang, is an abridged graphic novel adaptation of the 9/11 Commission Report. August 2006.
- After 9/11: America's War on Terror (2001- ) by Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón. Having made The 9/11 Commission Report understandable for everyone, the award-winning, bestselling graphic novel team of Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón use all their considerable talents to explain the post-9/11 world. Working from news reports drawn from multiple international media, Jacobson and Colón depict the critical events, decision-makers, and consequences of America's "war on terror," and, most importantly, the context in which the war began, unfolded and unraveled. The most demanding story they have ever tackled, After 9/11 is also the most tailor-made for their medium, capturing simultaneous events, geographic complexity, numerous participants, and a vast array of economic, statistical, and quantitative information―compellingly told through the sequential panel art narrative form unique to graphic books. Proving yet again that graphic novels best meet the challenge of giving the most information with the least amount of ink, Jacobson and Colón answer with clarity and unforgettable imagery the question: How the hell did we end up where we are? Published 18th August 2008.
- The Boys #21, by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shows three of the four hijacked planes being shot down by the Air Force, and the fourth being intercepted by superheroes; that plane subsequently crashed on the Brooklyn Bridge, destroying it and killing over a thousand people, published by Dynamite on the 27th of August, 2008
- American Widow by Alissa Torres, Sungyoon Choi. On September 10, 2001, Eddie Torres started his dream job at Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The next morning, he said goodbye to his 7½-months-pregnant wife, Alissa, and headed out the door. In an instant, Alissa's world was thrown into chaos. Forced to deal with unimaginable challenges, Alissa suddenly found herself cast into the role of "9/11 widow," tossed into a storm of bureaucracy, politics, patriotism, mourning, consolation, and, soon enough, motherhood. American Widow is the affecting account of one woman's journey through shock, pain, birth, and rebirth in the aftermath of a great tragedy. It is also the story of a young couple's love affair: how a Colombian immigrant and a strong-minded New Yorker met, fell in love, and struggled to fulfill their dreams. Above all, American Widow is a tribute to the resilience of the human heart and the very personal story of how one woman endured a very public tragedy.
Published the 9th of September, 2008
- The Big Lie, by Rick Veitch and Gary Erskine, about a woman travelling back in time in an attempt to save the lives of those in the World Trade Centre at the time of the attack, including her husband. It also portrays the Truther conspiracy that the US government blew the buildings up themselves. Published by Image Comics, September 2011.
- Cartoonists Remember 9/11, a selection of comic strip titles from the five largest syndicates all ran comics commemorating the 10th anniversary of 9-11. It included cartoonists from King Features Syndicate, Creators Syndicate, Tribune Media Services, Universal Press Syndicate, and Washington Post Writers Group. The works were exhibited at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, the ToonSeum in Pittsburgh, New York City's Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art (MoCCA), and the Society of Illustrators in New York City. Published September 11th, 2011.
- 9/11 Heartbreaker by Craig Staufenberg. A young woman examines her generation's memories of 9/11 in this short graphic novel. Published on 24th of September 24, 2013
- 9/11 Vol 1: W.T.C by Corbeyra, Jean-Claude Bartoll, Jef. That day, John O'Neil died in the rubble of the two towers. This man, who was for many years an FBI anti-terrorism agent, began his professional retraining on September 11. He was in charge of the security of the towers. He had never ceased to warn of the imminence of a large-scale adjoining his hierarchy. He was never heard. Through real and fictional characters, this story shows the rise of neoconservatives financed by the "oil companies" and the military-industrial lobby and the establishment of dangerous links between these groups and the fundamentalists of the Wahabites.
Published from 24th December 2013, five volumes.
- Dies Irae: One Man Against the American Empire: A Graphic Story of 9/11 by Wolcott Wheeler, Spain Rodriguez. DIES IRAE is the story of is Steve Kirby, a martial arts instructor for the NYPD and decorated Gulf War hero who loses his wife and son in the World Trade Center attack on September 11th. In the tradition of Captain America and famed Sixties revolutionary underground comix superhero Trashman, Steve embarks on a two-fisted crusade against the Bush Administration when he realizes that President George W. Bush is cynically exploiting 9/11 for his personal gain and to institute a dangerous right-wing agenda—with plans to invade Iraq. Published September 11, 2018
- The Four Fives followed up Amazing Spider-Man #36, twenty years later, by Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr, running in last week's Marvel Comics, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and X-Force #23, for 8th of September, 2021