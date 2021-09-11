24 Comics And Graphic Novels Published About 9/11

It is twenty years since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, Pentagon, and Capitol by Al Qaeda. In that time, the events have been reflected in all manner of comic books. Some, immediately after the event, reflecting the shock, commemorating the victims, and hailing those who attended the scenes. Later the event became part of plots for other comic books. Here are 23 examples from 2001 to this past week, as the world remembers the events of the 11th of September 2001, twenty years ago today.