Titan Comics Now a Diamond Premier Publisher Alongside Boom & Dynamite

Diamond Comic Distributors lost a number of its exclusive "Premier" published in recent years, with DC and Image going to Lunar, and Marvel, IDW and Dark Horse going to Penguin Random House. When that began to happen, and as the likes of Scout, Oni Press and AWA were distributed by both Diamond and Lunar, Diamond instituted another level of publisher, the Deluxe Tier for publishers that agreed to stay exclusive with Diamond, which included Massive Publishing, AfterShock Comics, Titan Comics, Ablaze Publishing, and Frank Miller Presents.

Well, Massive is still massive, Ablaze is still ablaze, but Aftershock has gone bankrupt, and FMP has slowed to a bit of a crawl. So now Diamond Comic Distributors has announced that Titan has been promoted to Premier Publisher status alongside the remaining Dynamite Entertainent and Boom Studios. And that Diamond will continue to serve as Titan's exclusive distributor to the direct market of comic book stores. This will include their first Previews catalogue cover in the next issue of the magazine.

"We are thrilled to now be a Premier Publisher with Diamond," said Titan Comics Co-Publishers Nick Landau & Vivian Cheung. "Our amazing growth in our Comics Division over the past 10 years has been a product of our dedicated staff and creators, tremendous licensing partners, and the unbelievable support from Diamond and all of the comic retailers. 2024 is going to be a crowning year, leading off with Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon in January and a host of new creator-owned and licensed titles across our comics, magazines, fiction and artbooks ranges. We will also be significantly expanding our existing series and range of Manga lines, plus launching a new YA imprint, Nova."

"I'm excited to welcome Titan to the ranks of Premier Publisher within Diamond," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing Officer for Geppi Family Enterprises. "Their commitment to growing their publishing in the Direct Market over the last decade is evident in both the breadth and quality of the comics and graphic novels released each and every month. We're excited to see what 2024 brings!"

Now… what about Ablaze and Massive? Will they be the only Deluxe publisher with new comics in the next Previews, or will FMP be stepping up?

