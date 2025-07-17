Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Crainiacs, Joe Simko

Titan Comics Publish Joe Simko's Crainiacs With Exclusive Trading Card

Titan Comics publish Joe Simko and Sholly Fisch's Crainiacs #1 with an exclusive trading card bagged inside

Titan Comics is to publish a new Craniacs #1 comic book series based on the Crainiacs trading cards. No, me neither, but it's written by Sholly Fisch of Batman, Superman and Scooby Doo, and drawn by Garbage Pails Kids artist Joe Simko, covers by Ashleigh Izienicki, Niclas Mortensen, plus an exclusive trading card bagged variant. And out on the 15th of October. Created by former Topps senior executive Ira Friedman and lead Garbage Pail Kids card artist Joe Simko, Craniacs trading cards launched in October 2023, with exclusive inserts including: 1/1 sketch cards, foil cards, sequentially numbered variants and a "golden ticket" card entitling the grand prize winner to an original painting from the card series. And now they are in the comic books as well.

CRANIACS #1 (of 4)

(W) Sholly Fisch

(A) Joe Simko

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

COVER A: JOE SIMKO FLIP COVER

COVER B: ASHLEIGH IZIENICKI

COVER C: NICLAS MORTENSEN

COVER D: COLOR YOUR OWN FLIP COVER ($6.99)

COVER E: JOE SIMKO EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD BAGGED ($9.99)

Two planets collide, forming one world. Two distinct skull-faced societies split down the middle! One side is wild & stone age named RETROVIA; the other side is systematic & ultra-futuristic named FUTERRA. Innovative reading experience! Read the story of RETROVIA then turn and flip to read about FUTERRA. Two stories that meet in the middle, which leads onto issue #2 In the Craniacs universe of skull-headed folks, two planets collide and force two very different societies – Stone-Aged Retrovia and ultra-futuristic Futerra – to figure out how they're going to make this new world order work — or not! (Hint: this often results in crazy competitions in the 'Chrome Dome' to settle their differences!)

