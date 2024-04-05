Titan Comics To Publish Graphic Anthology About Girl Rebels

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Brett Parson, Emma X Gonzalez, Fabien Morin, Gijé, Girl Rebels, greta thunberg, Isabel Wijsen, Jocelyn Joret, Julien Derain, Laurent Hopman, Malala Yousafzai, Melati, October 2025, Parkway Kids, Rebecca Traunig, Vittoria Macioci, Yusra Mardini

Girl Rebels is a new graphic anthology about Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Yusra Mardini, Emma ‘X’ Gonzalez, and Melati and Isabel Wijsen.

Girl Rebels is a new graphic anthology from Titan Comics scheduled for October 2025 with comic creators Laurent Hopman, Fabien Morin, Julien Derain, Gijé, Jocelyn Joret, Brett Parson, Vittoria Macioci and Rebecca Traunig telling comic book tales about Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Yusra Mardini, Emma 'X' Gonzalez and the Parkway Kids, and Melati and Isabel Wijsen.

Girl Rebels: From Greta Thunberg to Malala, Five Inspirational Tales of Courage Hardcover – October 29, 2024

Writers: Laurent Hopman, Fabien Morin & Julien Derain

Artists: Gijé, Jocelyn Joret, Brett Parson, Vittoria Macioci & Rebecca Traunig

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, 144 pages, FC, $19.99

ISBN: 9781787743311

On Sale: October 29, 2024

Follow the stories of incredible women in modern history, including Greta Thunberg, Emma 'X' Gonzalez and Malala Yousafzai among others. Beautifully illustrated by a diverse, international creative team, fans of extraordinary real-life stories will love this! "From what age are we allowed to change the world?" Six girls, five empowering adventures. From climate activism to fighting for education and gun control, each story delves deep into the personal struggles and triumphs of remarkable individuals. The Girl Rebels graphic novel shares the extraordinary journeys of six young women who refused to be silenced in the face of adversity and have since become symbols of change. Through rich storytelling and stunning visuals, readers will be inspired by the unwavering spirit of Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Yusra Mardini, Emma 'X' Gonzalez and the Parkway Kids, and Melati and Isabel Wijsen. Each turn of the page will draw readers into the lives of these young girls, who never intended to become spokespeople or flag-bearers, but have now become inspiring icons and role models for thousands of young people all over the world. Carefully crafted by a talented team of international authors, the anthology presents a compelling exploration of youth activism and social change. The noblest battles of the modern world are brought to life by diverse and renowned illustrators, such as Bret Parson and Gijé. Girl Rebels is for fans of thrilling real-life stories and youth activism around the globe. Join these brave young women on their journey to change the world and discover the power of resilience, determination, and solidarity.