Titan Comics Sells Out Of Norm Konyu's Downlands Before Thought Bubble

Titan Comics sells out of Cartoon Network animator Norm Konyu's Downlands before Thought Bubble's planned debut

The Unofficial Thought Bubble Sticker Club will launch next weekend for the Thought Bubble comic convention in Harrogate. A book created with Decale Empire, including a mini-map and checklist of participating creators at the show who will be giving out free stickers for the book to encourage visitors to pop by a number of stores across the halls of the show. One of the participants will be Cartoon Network animator Norm Konyu in Bubbleboy Hall, at table B14. He had been planning to debut his new graphic novel Downlands there, but it seems that Titan Comics has been too successful with it.

He will be offering four of his five books as well as prints and paper toy kits. Books available will be hardcover editions of The Junction and A Call To Cthulhu from Titan Comics, as well as limited numbers of his self-published A Space Between The Trees. In addition, he will have copies of A Fall From Grace, fresh from its Kickstarter success. Unfortunately, Downlands will be unavailable as it was sold out before its release by Titan Comics, and there are no spare copies for him to take to the show. Which I suppose is a really good problem. It will be internationally distributed in comic stores in January 2025.

DOWNLANDS

A wonderfully evocative ghost story in the great tradition of M. R. James and Daphne Du Maurier with a contemporary edge. Perfect for Halloween and illustrated in Norm's own gorgeous style. "EVERY VILLAGE HAS ITS STORIES – THOSE OF THE LIVING – AND THOSE OF THE DEAD." After the sudden death of his twin sister, 14 year old James Reynolds becomes obsessed with her tale of a black hound, a folkloric creature that is regarded as a portent of death. Enlisting the aid of his elderly neighbour, who the local children call 'The Witch', he delves into the centuries of village history, folklore, and ghosts, until he uncovers a deeper secret beyond his darkest nightmares, beyond the sight of most, and beyond the mortal veil. Set in the South Downs of England, a place that has been home to Celts, Romans, and Vikings, James's story is interwoven with tales from his village that also blur the line between the living and the dead. In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $29.99 THE JUNCTION

DEBUT GRAPHIC NOVEL BY ACCLAIMED CARTOON NETWORK ANIMATOR NORM KONYU! When a missing child, Lucas Jones, reappears after an absence of 12 years, the brief moment of joy is clouded by mystery. Where has he been? Where is his father who disappeared at the same time? And how is it possible that Lucas is still 11 years old? NORM KONYU'S THE JUNCTION IS PROBABLY MY FAVORITE GRAPHIC NOVEL. GORGEOUS IN EVERY WAY" – JORDAN ROBERTS (WRITER OF BIG HERO 6, MARCH OF THE PENGUINS) In Shops: Apr 13, 2022 SRP: $29.99 CALL TO CTHULHU

Even Cosmic Gods fear an unknown caller! When Cthulhu, the Great Old One, receives a phone call in the middle of the night, he is not prepared for the conversation that is about to take place. Part comic book, part artbook, part children's storybook, A Call To Cthulhu is a fun, irreverent trip through the classic stories of HP Lovecraft, the influential horror writer, and a perfect introduction to his work for your little terrors.In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $12.99

FALL FROM GRACE

MEET AXOPOPTL– Aztec God of landslides, stinging insects, sinkholes… and diarrhea. He wants nothing more than to doze upon his throne, soaking up the praise of his worshippers. But little does he know that the Spanish are coming and everything is about to change. Like it or not, Axopoptl is going to have to find his way in the modern world with all of the other fallen gods, dreaming of the day he will be rightfully restored to power. A 74 page dialogue-free graphic novel. 17 x 26 cm/ 6.7 x 10.2 in

A SPACE BETWEEN THE TREES

When an accident strands them in the forest, a couple find themselves helpless and lost, watched over by a dark and ancient sentry. And no matter what direction they take, they succeed in only getting deeper into a maze that seems to defy time and space. Ever had the experience of being lost in the woods? I have, and though my being lost lasted all of thirty minutes, it taught me never to underestimate the maze a forest can quickly become. The Space Between the Trees builds upon that growing feel of dread of being lost and pushes it into the realms of 'The Twilight Zone'.US standard comic size (approx 26 x 17 cm/ 10.2 x 6.6 inches), 104 pages in length, full colour throughout, softcover, and perfect bound.

