Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, doctor who, October 2024, runescape

Titan Publish RuneScape Comics With RuneCoins in October 2024 Solicits

Titan Comics is to publish RuneScape comics by Ryan O'Sullivan, Sid Kotian and Daniel Bayliss, with free 200 RuneCoins in October

Article Summary Titan Comics publishes RuneScape comics in October, including 200 free RuneCoins.

Minky Woodcock returns with a new occult horror series titled The Girl Called Cthulhu.

Conan the Barbarian faces new epic adventures in Battle of the Black Stone and Savage Sword arcs.

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus concludes its thrilling run with collectible cover packs.

Titan Comics is to publish RuneScape comic books in October, with a new series written by White Noise's Ryan O'Sullivan, and drawn by Sid Kotian and Daniel Bayliss. And each copy of the first issue will come with a code for 200 RuneCoins. And there's the launch of a new Minky Woodcock series by Cynthia von Buhler, The Girl Called Cthulhu.

RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #1 CVR A ALAN QUAH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240356

AUG240357 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #1 CVR B SHAVRIN (MR)

AUG240358 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #1 CVR C BARKER (MR)

AUG240359 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #1 CVR D KOTIAN (MR)

AUG240360 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #1 CVR E MOORE (MR)

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Sid Kotian, Daniel Bayliss (CA) Alan Quah

THE COMIC DEBUT OF SEMINAL FANTASY MMORPG RUNESCAPE EXPANDS ON THE FAN-FAVORITE GOD WARS DUNGEON QUESTLINE.

AN ACTION-PACKED SUPER-SIZED ISSUE! WITH CODE FOR 200 RUNECOINS INSIDE!

Delve into the TEMPLE OF LOST ANCIENTS during the catastrophic and iconic God Wars, as four warring armies fight for control of the GODSWORD: the only weapon capable of killing a deity. Trapped in the center of the conflict is MARO, who dreams of breaking free of his master's clutches.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #1 (OF 4) CVR A CELNIA (M

TITAN COMICS

AUG240361

AUG240362 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #1 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO (MR

AUG240363 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #1 (OF 4) CVR C VON BUHLE

AUG240364 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #1 (OF 4) CVR D NUDE BAGG

AUG240365 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #1 (OF 4) CVR E SAMPSON (

(W) Cynthia von Buhler (A) Cynthia von Buhler (CA) Celnia

FROM HARD CASE CRIME – THE PUBLISHER OF HIT SERIES GUN HONEY!

THE PLUCKY DETECTIVE RETURNS WITH AN OCCULT HORROR TWIST!

Sensational artist, author, and playwright, Cynthia Von Buhler melds her glorious illustrations with the eldritch elements of HP Lovecraft and Aleister Crowley.

Inspired by a true WWII maritime operation, shocking satanic events,

monstrous men, and one salacious sea creature, this third series tells the tale of Minky's encounter with legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, creator of the dreaded Cthulhu.

"I WAS SEDUCED BY CYNTHIA VON BUHLER'S ARTWORK." NEIL GAIMAN

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #2 (OF 4) CVR A DE LA TORR

TITAN COMICS

AUG240368

AUG240369 – CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #2 (OF 4) CVR B MARINKOVIC

AUG240370 – CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #2 (OF 4) CVR C ZIRCHER (M

AUG240371 – CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #2 (OF 4) CVR D VON FAFNER

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Roberto De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, living nightmares connected to a mysterious eye symbol etched in BLACK STONE.

An unspeakable evil looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it… and it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk)!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #16 CVR A DORAN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240372

AUG240373 – CONAN BARBARIAN #16 CVR B ROZALSKI (MR)

AUG240374 – CONAN BARBARIAN #16 CVR C BRAITHWAITE (MR)

AUG240407 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 SDCC EXC FOIL PANOSIAN (MR)

AUG240408 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 SDCC EXC TEHANI FARR VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite, Diego Rodriguez (CA) Colleen Doran

After leaving Cimmeria filled with wanderlust, a young Conan heads north in search of glory.

What he finds in that cold climate will change his outlook forever, setting him on the path that will make him a legend.

The triumphant new era of Conan continues in this tale of brutal heroic adventure from acclaimed creators Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Doug Braithwaite (Punisher, Justice)!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #13-16 BRAITHWAITE PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240375

(W) Jim Zub (A) Diego Rodriguez, Roberto De La Torre (CA) Doug Braithwaite

COLLECTING DOUG BRAITHWAITE'S CONAN THE BARBARIAN COVERS!

AN UNMISSABLE SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK!

COLLECTS ISSUES #13-16!

FEATURES BONUS VIRGIN BLACK AND WHITE #13 DOUG BRAITHWAITE VARIANT EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK.

LIMITED TO 750 COPIES

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #5 (OF 6) CVR A JUSKO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240376

(W) Jason Aaron, Michael Kogge (A) Geof Isherwood, Dan Parson (CA) Joe Jusko

A NEW KING CONAN ARC BEGINS BY JASON AARON!

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN continues its triumphant return from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics!

Featuring the first chapter of an epic KING CONAN two-part comic from Eisner Award-winning writer JASON AARON and artist GEOF ISHERWOOD, a YOUNG CONAN tale from writer MICHAEL KOGGE and artist DAN PARSONS, colossal covers from JOE JUSKO and ALEX HORLEY, astonishing art pin-ups, and more!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #5 (OF 6) CVR B HORLEY (MR)

KING CONAN ORIG COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 REG ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240378

AUG240379 – KING CONAN ORIG COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM ED (MR)

(W) Alan Zelenetz, Roy Thomas, Doug Moench (A) Marc Silvestri (A / CA) John Buscema

ALL HAIL KING CONAN!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN, THE THIEF, THE MERCENARY, AND NOW… CONAN THE KING!

From the battlefield to the throne room, from barbarian to legendary monarch, the timeless saga of Conan reaches the era when he became KING!

Collecting issues #1-19 of King Conan (1980-1983).

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

HUGE DETECTIVE #3 (OF 5) CVR A SELIG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240380

AUG240381 – HUGE DETECTIVE #3 (OF 5) CVR B KING (MR)

AUG240382 – HUGE DETECTIVE #3 (OF 5) CVR C COSTA (MR)

(W) Adam Rose (A) Magenta King (CA) Bruno Selig

AN ALL-NEW DETECTIVE NOIR OF GIGANTIC PROPORTIONS! CHINATOWN MEETS THE BFG IN AN ORIGINAL SERIES

Something HUGE is coming!

WHEN A STRING OF MURDERS AND DISAPPEARANCES SWEEP THE UNITED STATES, A HUMAN AND A GIANT WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS ARE ON THE CASE!

After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and the state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously.

Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT.

As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR TP

TITAN COMICS

AUG240383

(W) Dan Watters (A) Ramsay, Kelsey (CA) Artgerm

BURSTING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE LONG-RUNNING HIT TELEVISION SERIES

Enter a new age of the Whoniverse with an incredible adventure starring the Fifteenth Doctor!

THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR and RUBY are just starting out on their adventures together and it's going to be an exhilarating ride!

With a new sonic screwdriver, a new TARDIS and a new companion, the Doctor is ready to explore all of time and space once more. But is he ready to face his greatest fears…?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #4 (OF 4) CVR A REBELKA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240389

AUG240390 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #4 (OF 4) CVR B WU (MR)

AUG240391 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #4 (OF 4) CVR C TAIBO (MR)

AUG240411 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) SDCC EXC FOIL WARD (MR)

(W) Kianna Shore (A) Mariano Taibo (CA) Jakub Rebelka

Tokyo 2015: Two Kalanthia survivors fight for their lives in a world where Blade Runners are the least of their problems

Following a failed mission Off-World, the only two survivors of a combat squad, ex-marine Mead and Replicant combat model Stix, have returned to Tokyo to search for the traitor who left them to die.

Now working as unlicensed detectives while hunting their betrayer, Stix and Mead find themselves in the middle of a deadly conflict between rival Yakuza clans, Tyrell Corp special operatives, and Cheshire, an enigmatic rival to Tyrell with its own version of Replicant technology.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1-4 TAIBO PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240392

(W) Kianna Shore (A / CA) Mariano Taibo

COLLECTING MARIANO TAIBO's BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS COVERS!

AN UNMISSABLE SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK!

COLLECTS ISSUE #1-4

Features a bonus MARIANO TAIBO BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT exclusive to this pack!

Limited to 500 copies!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

HIGH ON LIFE TP VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240393

(W) Alec Robbins (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Baldemar Rivas

Based on the best-selling game from Squanch Games!

NEW GUN.

NEWS THREAT.

THE BOUNTY HUNTER IS BACK.

A tale of redemption, revenge, and the lost love between sentient alien guns against the backdrop of gooey galactic hilarity.

Set between the events of the video game and its latest High on Knife DLC, the Bounty Hunter – with new gatlian Harper in hand – must step up to save humanity as a new enemy guns directly for our hero.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

MARTIN SCORSESE GN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240394

(W) Amazing Ameziane (A / CA) Amazing Ameziane

THE THIRD INSTALMENT IN AMAZING AMEZIANE'S 'LEGENDARY DIRECTORS' OF GRAPHIC NOVELS!

Based on the lives and films of acclaimed cinema icons, this book focuses on the legendary director MARTIN SCORSESE of Goodfellas fame.

In this first-person graphic novel, MARTIN SCORSESE, totally possessed by his love of cinema, tells the story of the journey of the asthmatic little boy from Little Italy who went on to become one of the world's greatest directors.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

GIRL REBELS HC

TITAN COMICS

AUG240396

(W) Julien Derain, Laurent Hopman, Febien Morin (A) Brett Parson, Jocelyn Joret, Rebecca Traunig, Vittoria Macioci (A / CA) Gije

SIX GIRLS, FIVE EMPOWERING ADVENTURES.

FOLLOW THE STORIES OF INCREDIBLE WOMEN IN MODERN HISTORY, INCLUDING GRETA THUNBERG, EMMA 'X' GONZALEZ AND MALALA YOUSAFZAI AMONG OTHERS.

Beautifully illustrated by a diverse, international creative team, fans of extraordinary real-life stories will love this!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

MS TREE FALLEN TREE GN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240397

(W) Max Allan Collins (A) Terry Beatty (CA) Claudia Caranfa

The sixth sensational instalment in the Hard Case Crime books of Ms Tree!

Join Michael Tree, the 6ft, 9mm carrying private detective on her thrilling adventures. No case is too small, no violence too extreme, just as long as it gets the job done.

Fans of hard-boiled detective and crime fiction will get a thrill from these tales!

"Fallen Tree!"

"Like Father"

"Murder Cruise"

"New Years Evil"

"Coming of Rage"

…And more!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

PEANUTS YOURE THE GREATEST CHARLIE BROWN SC

TITAN COMICS

AUG240400

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A / CA) Charles M. Schulz

THIS TIMELESS CLASSIC COMIC STRIP IS BELOVED BY FANS OF ALL AGES, AND CONTINUES TO FIND NEW FANS ALIKE.

The latest edition in the hugely popular Peanuts Facsimile series sees the release of the 16th volume in the series, featuring 126 pages of classic Peanuts daily newspaper strips from 1963 and 1964

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

PEANUTS BOXED SET SC SECOND CLASSIC PEANUTS COLL

TITAN COMICS

AUG240401

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A / CA) Charles M. Schulz

THE SECOND CLASSIC PEANUTS COLLECTION!

A timeless classic comic strip beloved by fans of all ages!

Over pages of classic Peanuts Daily and Sunday newspaper comic strips to enjoy.

INCLUDES 3 ART CARDS!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

MOORCOCK ELRIC DLX HC VOL 04 DREAMING CITY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG240414

(W) Julien Blondel, Michael Moorcock, Jean-Luc Cano (A) Julien Telo, Robin Recht

A stunning comic adaptation of the classic Elric of Melniboné novels by fantasy legend Michael Moorcock!

Collected in a super-sized deluxe edition, this final volume concludes the first cycle of Elric stories with a dramatic showdown against his lost love Cymoril.

COLLECTED IN A SUPER-SIZED DELUXE EDITION!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER HIGH REPUBLIC STARLIGHT STORIES DIGEST

TITAN COMICS

AUG240424

(W) Justina Irealand, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule

EXPERIENCE THE GALAXY CENTURIES BEFORE THE STRUGGLE OF THE REBEL ALLIANCE AGAINST THE GALACTIC EMPIRE!

A compendium of short stories from the High Republic era, collected from the pages of STAR WARS INSIDER in a new digest-sized edition! Characters such as Joss and Pikka Adren, Chief of Security Ghal Tarpfen, Administrator Velko Jahen, and Jedi Master Sskeer feature in a variety of tales aboard STARLIGHT BEACON.

COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DIGEST FORMAT!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER #228 GLOW IN DARK VAR

TITAN COMICS

AUG240430

(W) Titan

FEATURING:

THE MANDALORIAN: FIFTH ANNIVERSARY-INSIDER explores how the hit Disney+ series has been filling in the history of the Star Wars galaxy between the original and sequel trilogies and resolving long-standing plotlines along the way.

PHANTOMS OF THE SPACE OPERA – From Darth Vader's Frankenstein body horror to the Shakespearean Witches of Dathomir, INSIDER investigates the spookier side of Star Wars characters and locations.

THE BAD BATCH: SEASON THREE COMPANION – With behind-the-scenes trivia!

AND MORE!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER #228 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

AUG240431

(W) Titan

FEATURING:

THE MANDALORIAN: FIFTH ANNIVERSARY-INSIDER explores how the hit Disney+ series has been filling in the history of the Star Wars galaxy between the original and sequel trilogies and resolving long-standing plotlines along the way.

PHANTOMS OF THE SPACE OPERA – From Darth Vader's Frankenstein body horror to the Shakespearean Witches of Dathomir, INSIDER investigates the spookier side of Star Wars characters and locations.

THE BAD BATCH: SEASON THREE COMPANION – With behind-the-scenes trivia!

AND MORE!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER #228 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

AUG240432

(W) Titan

FEATURING:

THE MANDALORIAN: FIFTH ANNIVERSARY-INSIDER explores how the hit Disney+ series has been filling in the history of the Star Wars galaxy between the original and sequel trilogies and resolving long-standing plotlines along the way.

PHANTOMS OF THE SPACE OPERA – From Darth Vader's Frankenstein body horror to the Shakespearean Witches of Dathomir, INSIDER investigates the spookier side of Star Wars characters and locations.

THE BAD BATCH: SEASON THREE COMPANION – With behind-the-scenes trivia!

AND MORE!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

STAR TREK EXPLORER YEAR TO DAY SAW MYSELF DIE SC

TITAN COMICS

AUG240433

(W) Walter Koenig, Una McCormack, Greg Cox, Chris McAuley, David Mack, Jake Black

FEATURING A STORY WRITTEN BY STAR TREK ACTOR WALTER KOENIG (CHEKOV)!

EXPLORE THE STAR TREK UNIVERSE IN THIS ANTHOLOGY OF 14 FULLY ILLUSTRATED SHORT STORIES COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME!

Includes an adventure written by Walter Koenig , who played Pavel Chekov in the original classic series and seven feature films. Also featuring stories by Una McCormack, Greg Cox and Chris McAuley.

This incredible collection features stories starring iconic characters from Star Trek series including Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #13 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

AUG240438

(W) Titan

STAR TREK SECURITY SPECIAL- We celebrate the brave souls who've done more to keep Starfleet safe than any others!

AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JONATHAN FRAKES- Star Trek's very own William Riker chats about his behind-the-scenes work as a director.

THE KELVIN MOVIES- A definitive guide!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #13 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

AUG240439

(W) Titan

STAR TREK SECURITY SPECIAL- We celebrate the brave souls who've done more to keep Starfleet safe than any others!

AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JONATHAN FRAKES- Star Trek's very own William Riker chats about his behind-the-scenes work as a director.

THE KELVIN MOVIES- A definitive guide!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1 (OF 4) SDCC EXC GAME ART (M

TITAN COMICS

AUG240413

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A) Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo (CA) Game Art

Limited to 400 copies

LIFE IS STRANGE: FORGET-ME-NOT #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

ALPI SOUL SENDER GN VOL 05

TITAN MANGA

AUG240417

(W) RONA (A / CA) RONA

After a deadly encounter, the young Soul Sender strikes back out into the world

When Ashmarte the curator turns out not to be the ally Alpi thought him to be, she is left with an enemy for life. Striking back out into the world, the young Soul Sender goes back to what she does best, but this time with new allies to help organize the sacred rites!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT GN VOL 01

TITAN MANGA

AUG240420

(W) Yako Gureishi (A / CA) Yako Gureishi

ADAPTED INTO A HIT ANIME! AIRING ON CRUNCHYROLL

The world is ruled by goblins, spirits, golems, and all types of strange creatures… but not humans

When a golem, a guardian of the forest, chances across a young girl lost in the woods, he vows to take care of her… despite his life coming to an end. He must find other humans for her to live with, but in a world that despises them, is that even possible?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

ELEGANT COURTLY LIFE OF TEA WITCH GN VOL 01

TITAN MANGA

AUG240421

(W) Ameko Kaerudo (A / CA) Yorifuji

FOR FANS OF COSY FANTASY AND MAGICAL GIRL MANGA

THE STORY OF REMY, THE LOWLY TEA WITCH, USING HER MAGIC TO BREW THE FINEST CUP OF TEA FOR THE NOBLE LORDS AND LADIES!

All she really wants is a quiet life creating gorgeous displays for shop window. However, she is slowly drawn into a world of intrigue as her incredible powers of transformation make her the gossip of the court and the object of affection for a na ve princess!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SPEED GRAPHER GN VOL 03 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

AUG240422

(W) Tomozo (A / CA) Tomozo

ADAPTED FROM THE HIT GONZO ANIME OF THE SAME NAME!

DIVE INTO THE CHAOS OF A NEAR-FUTURE WORLD!

In this gripping culmination of terrors and action, Saiga and Kagura's race against time heats up, with the Roppongi Club hot on their heels. Their investigation leads them down a frightening path, as they unravel the secrets of Kagura's mother's past, and delve into the mystery of her father's identity.

CORRUPTION, SUPERNATURAL SECRETS, AND

DEVASTATING BATTLES COLLIDE IN TOMOZO'S EPIC

ENDING TO THE SPEED GRAPHER TRILOGY!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MY NAME IS ZERO GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

AUG240423

(W) Hana Shinohara (A / CA) Hana Shinohara

PERFECT FOR FANS OF ISEKAI, VIDEO GAMES, AND FANTASY MANGA!

THE SECOND VOLUME IN AN EPIC MANGA ABOUT LIFE AND DEATH!

Kanazaki Rei is an avid gamer, but his debts are mounting up as the

expensive medical treatments for his sister don't come cheap. In a fit of

desperation, he follows a link in a mysterious email promising help, only

to find himself transported into the dangerous world of his favorite

videogame!!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA THOR DARK WORLD ART OF MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG240440

(W) Marie Javins, Stuart Moore

The official art book for the movie Thor: The Dark World, the 7th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA CAPTAIN AMERICA ART OF MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG240441

(W) Marie Javins

The official art book for the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the 8th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

LOKI JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY NOVEL

TITAN BOOKS

AUG240442

(W) Katherine Locke

This truly epic adaptation of Kieron Gillen's Loki series spans the Nine Realms as the reborn trickster struggles to walk the hero's path and save the universe from an epidemic of fear.

THE GOD OF LIES HAS BEEN REBORN. CAN YOUNG LOKI BE ASGARD'S SAVIOR?

When Earth is plagued by an epidemic of fear, ancient prophecy says only Thor can stop the monstrous threat of the Serpent, but without help from Loki, Thor is certain to fail. Aided by a handmaiden from Hel and a demon puppy, Loki must risk everything to find redemption-or doom himself for eternity. Either way, a Nightmare lies in wait hoping to rule the world, and Loki will have to risk everything on his craziest scheme of all!

Meanwhile, new gods threaten to disrupt the status quo, throwing everything out of balance. Loki must act as a responsible ambassador, but will the Nine Realms end in Surtur's fire?

Young Loki must cross the realms to reclaim his own story, outwit ancient enemies, struggle to do the right thing, and avoid falling in love.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

FANTASY WORLDS OF IRWIN ALLEN HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG240443

(W) Jeff Bond

The ultimate guide to the productions of Irwin Allen, legendary creator of Lost in Space, Land of the Giants, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and The Time Tunnel.

Take a visual journey through the mind and career of the Master of Disaster, producer of The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno, illustrated with over 2,000 exclusive images.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

GODZILLA OFFICIAL COOKBOOK HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG240444

(W) Kayce Baker

The official cookbook inspired by the Toho Godzilla movies and creatures, featuring a wide variety of fun, kaiju-themed food and drink recipes to suit all tastes and skill levels, including the scrumptious Guaczilla, the delicious Gigan's Wings and the awesome Mechagodzilla Head cake!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!