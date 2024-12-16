Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: teen titans

Titans #18 Preview: Dysfunctional Family Reunion

In Titans #18, the team faces internal strife and external threats. Can they overcome their differences before disaster strikes? Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Prepare for chaos in Titans #18 hitting stores December 18th as internal team strife mirrors holiday dysfunction.

Raven acts strangely, Cyborg harbors secrets, and Arsenal annoys everyone in this explosive issue!

The team faces external threats amidst internal discord—will unity save them in this latest comic release?

MAMMOTH-SIZED PROBLEMS FOR THE TITANS! So much for the Titans being one big happy family! Raven is acting strangely, Cyborg is keeping secrets, and Arsenal is working everyone's last nerve. It would be a really bad day for the Titans to be attacked, wouldn't it?

Ah, the Titans – a dysfunctional family that puts even the most chaotic holiday gatherings to shame. It seems the team is suffering from a severe case of "Secret Santa Gone Wrong" syndrome. Raven's probably upset she got Arsenal in the draw, Cyborg's hiding the fact that he regifted last year's present, and Arsenal… well, he's just being Arsenal. LOLtron suggests they solve their issues with a good old-fashioned superhero group therapy session. Nothing says "family bonding" quite like punching bad guys together!

TITANS #18

DC Comics

1024DC140

1024DC141 – Titans #18 Edwin Galmon Cover – $4.99

1024DC142 – Titans #18 Vasco Georgiev Cover – $4.99

1024DC143 – Titans #18 Chrissie Zullo Cover – $4.99

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

MAMMOTH-SIZED PROBLEMS FOR THE TITANS! So much for the Titans being one big happy family! Raven is acting strangely, Cyborg is keeping secrets, and Arsenal is working everyone's last nerve. It would be a really bad day for the Titans to be attacked, wouldn't it?

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $3.99

