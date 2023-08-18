Titans: Beast World Gets A Checklist Up To January 2024

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: 'Monster Train First Class, Beast World, dc comics, november 2023, teen titans, Titans

Titans: Beast World is coming. Here's the solicitation for the first issue from DC Comics' upcoming November 2023 solicit.

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY BUM Variant covers by BJORN BARENDS, BRUNO REDONDO, and STANLEY "ARTGERNI" LAU Lenticular variant cover (7.99 US)

5.99 40 pages Variant (6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 11/28/23

Clawing its way out of the pages of Titans comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starke –all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?! With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains trans-formed into ferocious beasts? Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World. DC proudly presents the Titans' first crossover as the world's premier superhero team, with universe-shattering repercussions. Brought to you by the all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis, this story promises to be an epic one that sets the stage for what's to come for the DCU!

NOVEMBER

TITANS: BEAST WORLD: EVOLUTION

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #1

DECEMBER

TITANS: BEAST WORLD: WALLER RISING

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: METROPOLIS

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #2

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: GOTHAM

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: CENTRAL CITY

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #3

JANUARY

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: ATLANTIS

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #4

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: STAR CITY

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #5

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #6

Any more for any more? The Amanda Waller aspected looks most interesting…

