DC Comics' Full List Of November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations

DC Comics' full November 2023 solicits will land later today, including Superman '78 c Batman '89 a new Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing.

DC Comics' full November 2023 solicits and solicitations will land later today. You can already see the Batman, Catwoman, Detective Comics and Green Lantern ones over here. But here, just for now, is a list of all the titles that will be solicited without details or imagery. Including a Batman Santa Claus Comics, a Titans Vs Amanda Waller special for Beast World and a new Superman '78 comic, The Metal Curtain, a new Batman '89 comic, Echoes, and a new Joker series for The Man Who Stopped Laughing.

Available Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Detective Comics #1076

Available Tuesday, November 7, 2023

All-Star Comics #3 Facsimile Edition

Batman #139

Birds of Prey #3

Blue Beetle #3

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #3

Poison Ivy #16

Shazam! #5

Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12

Wonder Woman #1 Facsimile Edition 0

Available Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Batman and Robin #3

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2

Danger Street #11

Detective Comics #1077

Fables #162

Green Lantern #5

Looney Tunes #275

Outsiders #1

Speed Force #1

Superman: Lost #8

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #2

WildC.A.T.s #12

World's Finest: Teen Titans #5

Available Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #21

Batman: Off-World #1

Catwoman #59

Cyborg #5

Green Lantern: War Journal #3

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #5

Hawkgirl #5

Jay Garrick: The Flash #2

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2

Justice Society of America #9

Nightwing #108

Superman #8

Titans #5

Titans: Beast World: Evolution #1

Wonder Woman #3

Available Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Action Comics #1059

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #2

Amazons Attack #2

Batman '89: Echoes #1

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #5

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #7

Detective Comics #1078

Doom Patrol #99 Facsimile Edition

Green Arrow #6

Harley Quinn #34

Power Girl #3

Steelworks #6

The Flash #3

The Penguin #4

Titans: Beast World #1

Adventure Comics #260 Facsimile Edition

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Batman #140

Batman—Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1

Batman #5 Facsimile Edition #1

Birds of Prey #4

Blue Beetle #4

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #4

Poison Ivy #17

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #125

Shazam! #6

Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #2

Titans: Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1

Titans: Beast World: Waller Rising #1

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1

Wonder Woman #1 Facsimile Edition

Available Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Batman: City of Madness #2

DC's 'Twas the 'Mite Before Christmas #1

COLLECTED EDITION BOOKS:

Available Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Black Adam Vol. 2: East of Egypt

Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson

Available Tuesday, January 2, 2024

DC vs. Vampires Vol. 1

Available Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham

Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower

Available Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Batman Vol. 6: Abyss _Tales of the Amazons

Available Tuesday, January 23, 2024

DC Power: A Celebration

Available Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Absolute Justice League: The World's Greatest Super-Heroes by Alex Ross & Paul Dini (2024 Edition)

ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVELS:

Available Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Barkham Asylum

