DC Comics' Full List Of November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
DC Comics' full November 2023 solicits will land later today, including Superman '78 c Batman '89 a new Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing.
DC Comics' full November 2023 solicits and solicitations will land later today. You can already see the Batman, Catwoman, Detective Comics and Green Lantern ones over here. But here, just for now, is a list of all the titles that will be solicited without details or imagery. Including a Batman Santa Claus Comics, a Titans Vs Amanda Waller special for Beast World and a new Superman '78 comic, The Metal Curtain, a new Batman '89 comic, Echoes, and a new Joker series for The Man Who Stopped Laughing.
Available Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Detective Comics #1076
Available Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- All-Star Comics #3 Facsimile Edition
- Batman #139
- Birds of Prey #3
- Blue Beetle #3
- Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #3
- Poison Ivy #16
- Shazam! #5
- Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1
- The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12
- Wonder Woman #1 Facsimile Edition 0
Available Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Batman and Robin #3
- Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2
- Danger Street #11
- Detective Comics #1077
- Fables #162
- Green Lantern #5
- Looney Tunes #275
- Outsiders #1
- Speed Force #1
- Superman: Lost #8
- Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #2
- WildC.A.T.s #12
- World's Finest: Teen Titans #5
Available Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #21
- Batman: Off-World #1
- Catwoman #59
- Cyborg #5
- Green Lantern: War Journal #3
- Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #5
- Hawkgirl #5
- Jay Garrick: The Flash #2
- Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2
- Justice Society of America #9
- Nightwing #108
- Superman #8
- Titans #5
- Titans: Beast World: Evolution #1
- Wonder Woman #3
Available Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Action Comics #1059
- Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #2
- Amazons Attack #2
- Batman '89: Echoes #1
- Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #5
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold #7
- Detective Comics #1078
- Doom Patrol #99 Facsimile Edition
- Green Arrow #6
- Harley Quinn #34
- Power Girl #3
- Steelworks #6
- The Flash #3
- The Penguin #4
- Titans: Beast World #1
- Adventure Comics #260 Facsimile Edition
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Batman #140
- Batman—Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1
- Batman #5 Facsimile Edition #1
- Birds of Prey #4
- Blue Beetle #4
- Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #4
- Poison Ivy #17
- Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #125
- Shazam! #6
- Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #2
- Titans: Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1
- Titans: Beast World: Waller Rising #1
- The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1
- Wonder Woman #1 Facsimile Edition
Available Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Batman: City of Madness #2
- DC's 'Twas the 'Mite Before Christmas #1
COLLECTED EDITION BOOKS:
Available Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Black Adam Vol. 2: East of Egypt
- Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson
Available Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- DC vs. Vampires Vol. 1
Available Tuesday, January 9, 2024
- Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham
- Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower
Available Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Batman Vol. 6: Abyss _Tales of the Amazons
Available Tuesday, January 23, 2024
- DC Power: A Celebration
Available Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Absolute Justice League: The World's Greatest Super-Heroes by Alex Ross & Paul Dini (2024 Edition)
ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVELS:
Available Tuesday, February 6, 2024
- Barkham Asylum
