Titans United: Bloodpact #2 Preview: It's Comics, Tim…

Tim Drake is having trouble adjusting after his world was shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again in this preview of Titans United: Bloodpact #2.

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #2

DC Comics

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Eddy Barrows

Tim Drake is having the worst day. First he got brainwashed by the Fearsome Five, then he woke up in a world turned upside down. A world ruled by the fanatical Church of the Raven. Now enemies have become allies, and the Titans are nowhere to be seen. Guest-starring the Dark Knight!

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

