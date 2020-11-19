TMNT #1 First Print At Heritage Auctions Today, How High Will It Go?

TMNT is on fire right now, and for once, it is all about the comics. The Last Ronin #1 came out a couple of weeks ago and set the current issue market on fire with shortages and damaged copies galore, making it extremely hard to come by. All that fervor has led to key TMNT books selling for insane prices all over the place, and the first appearance of the Turtles is no exception. First prints are impossible, as there are only about 3,000 floating around out there, and good luck finding one in excellent shape. Fortunately, Heritage Auctions is here with a 7.0 copy, part of their Dallas Lot #7236, ending shortly here. All eyes will be on the final sale price, as this TMNT key continues to set records for itself all the time. This one is sitting at a ridiculous $10,500 right now with about an hour to go. Check out the copy below.

TMNT #1 Is So Hot Right Now

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (Mirage Studios, 1984) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages. Auction prices for the origin and first appearances of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been soaring for the past several years, with copies in mid to high grades seeing price increases as much as 100%. The villain's Splinter and Shredder also make their first appearances in this issue. Wraparound cover by Kevin Eastman. Eastman and Peter Laird story and art. This is one of only 3,000 copies of the first issue that were printed. It's currently the #1 book on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Copper Age Comics. Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $2,700; VF 8.0 value = $4,500. CGC census 11/20: 66 in 7.0, 622 higher."

I cannot wait to see what this ends at. If you have the funds, you may want to head here and get a bid in now. While there, check out the other great stuff Heritage has in Dallas Lot #7236, taking bids today and throughout the rest of the week.