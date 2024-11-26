Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #19 Preview: Gold Grab

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #19 hits stores Wednesday! Old Hob and Krang compete to steal gold, while the Turtles face a mysterious threat lurking in the vault.

Article Summary TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #19 release on Nov 27, 2024, promises a gold heist showdown.

Old Hob and Krang battle for Ziff's gold, while a mysterious threat lurks in the vault.

The Turtles face off against intergalactic villains in a high-stakes vault adventure.

Security expert and entrepreneur Ken Ziff, who believes his security system is the most advanced in the world, publicly dares the criminals of the city to try to steal from his repository of gold bullion! This draws the attention of not just intergalactic criminal mastermind Old Hob, who is stuck on Earth and eager to build a new empire, but Krang, who wants the precious metal for his own purposes. Naturally, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stand in the way of such a robbery, but something else lurks in Ziff's vault that could spell the Turtles' doom! Saturday Morning Adventures continues with…"Bullion for You."

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #19

by Erik Burnham & Dan Schoening, cover by Dan Schoening

IDW Publishing

6.65"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Nov 27, 2024 | 32 Pages | 82771403150801911

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

82771403150801921 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #19 Variant B (Arq) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

