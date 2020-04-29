TNA Championship Returns at Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Impact Wrestling aired the second night of its Rebellion almost-PPV on AXS TV Tuesday, and the event ended with a major surprise. Moose showed up in the main event wearing the TNA Championship that was previously replaced with the Impact Championship. Moose fought Michael Elgin and Hernandez to retain the title.

Originally, Elgin was supposed to face Eddie Edwards and Impact Champion Tessa Blanchard in a three-way dance for the title, but plans had to change. Thanks to coronavirus and quarantine, neither Edwards nor Blanchard could make the tapings for the event, which also took place in an empty building. That left Rebellion without a main event. Both Blanchard and Edwards apologized on Twitter during last week's Rebellion Night One.

I'm sorry to all the fans of @IMPACTWRESTLING that I wasn't there tonight. These times effect each one of us in very different yet very significant ways. I encourage everyone 2 stay home & that includes myself. Great job to everyone who competed tonight. #WeAreAllInThisTogether — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) April 22, 2020

I am truly sorry Im not there. I apologize to the fans who were looking forward to our match. I apologize to the locker room #WeAreAllInThisTogether This is just a hiccup. I will be back. Also want to say thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING office for being so supportive #ThankYou https://t.co/tY0G1GTdia — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) April 22, 2020

Thankfully, Moose was there to make lemons out of lemonade, and by happy coincidence, the TNA Championship was recently shown off at Impact's TNA throwback episode. So when Elgin came to the ring and demanded he be declared the new Impact Champion because his opponents didn't show up, Moose walked out with the title instead. After some jaw jacking between these two, with Elgin running down Moose for not respecting the history of TNA, Hernandez came out and they got down to business.

Moose won the night and now Impact has two champions, one Impact and one TNA. How will they reconcile this when Tessa Blanchard returns? We'll have to wait a while to find out, as Impact is said to have taped at least another month's worth of content. But that means that what we'll get in the meantime is the kind of story that comes out of necessity when plans are ruined, and sometimes in wrestling, those make for the best stories of all.