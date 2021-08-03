TMNT New Character Find Of 2021… Arpil O'Neil?

TMNT typo time! Bleeding Cool loves a typo, our website is full of them. We love them, we cherish them, we hold them to our breasts and coddle them. So it is with delight that we welcome another to the fold. Specifically IDW's listing for their upcoming compilation, TMNT: The Best of April O'Neil.

The Turtles' best friend April is always ready to uncover new danger and help her mutant pals! Dig into this oversized collection and discover the very best April stories from across multiple TMNT publishers! In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $5.99

100 pages for $6, that's all fine and dandy, except that it appeared slightly differently in the most recent Diamond Previews catalogue. From the IDW pages, it isn't the easiest to spot…

Maybe Arpil is a variant of April? There has been a lot of editorial and executive changes at IDW in recent months; this is the kind of thing that sometimes gets caught in the mix. Of course, it could be a lot worse, this one only made it into print in a catalogue and is fixed for the digital version, which is where most people read it. Do you remember this classic issue of SHIELD, featuring Isaac Newton? or as Marvel editorial had it…

April O'Neil is a character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, the first human ally of the Ninja Turtles, and is often paired with Casey Jones. April made her first appearance in the Mirage comic series in 1984 as a computer programmer. She was later portrayed as a strong-willed news reporter in the Turtles' first animated series, as a warrior in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic produced by Archie Comics, and various other personas in different TMNT media.