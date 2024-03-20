Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, orchis

Today's X-Men Fighting Orchis & Dominion Across Time, Space & Reality

With X-Men Forever #1, Resurrection Of Magneto #3, Invincible Iron Man #19 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #131

Article Summary X-Men clash with Orchis & Dominion forces across various timelines and realities.

Tony Stark debuts a new Sentinel Buster suit, crafted with Riri Williams' help.

Storm confronts psychic threats while Magneto faces Charles Xavier's dark forms.

X-books tie together, uniting stories from X-Men Forever #1 to Invincible Iron Man #19.

The battle on a number of fronts for the X-Men continues in the Xbooks today with X-Men Forever #1, Resurrection Of Magneto #3, Invincible Iron Man #19 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #131. On Earth, as it is in heaven. So Tony Stark fights the Stark Sentinels in his biggest ever Sentinel Buster suit, built with the Mysterium forged in the White Hot Room, engineered by Riri Williams and built by the Dwarves of Nidavellir.

While the X-Men in their other titles are taking down Orchis around the globe. With X-Men Forever filling in all the moments that led to that. Well, some of them. Certainly helping to explain what the hell has been going on in Dead X-Men. A bit.

Will Mysterium survive the Fall Of X? No idea. But given that it is also holding peace across the galaxy due to economics, there may be further repercussions across the Marvel Universe to come? Especially with Kree/Skrull alliances…

Over in Unlimited, they are planning very bad things for one of the Multiple Men.

So as Tony Stark takes on the Sentinels in the physical world…

Storm is dealing with an alliances of psychic threats, revealing that they may ball be the same, from The Adversary to The Shadow King to Annihilation.

But above all of them is the Dominion.

Nathaniel Essex, the original Sinister, transformed into a Dominion-level intelligence and being, independent of causality and the timeline. And with Destiny's visions of the future crossing over with the Dominion extending back into the past.

With a deal being done long, long ago.

And someone doing some secret bookeeping of the future.

And the repercussions being felt weeks ago, with the Mother Righteous Sinister, based on Nathaniel Essex's wife, forming the bridge between this world and the missing mutants.

Even if she has to jump out of the fat…

… (and yes, I did call Selene fat) …

… and into the fire.

Kidnapped by Professor Xavier as part of the mission seen in Dead X-Men.

With a Black King willingly turning himself into a pawn to deal with Selene. Who is dealing with the a whole other bunch of X-Men as well.

So we have Orchis' Feilong flailing against Tony Stark.

Magneto is dealing with the great evils taking the form of Charles Xavier…

Charles Xavier is doing a pretty good job of that himself, doing what needs must.

Resurrecting Mister Sinister in the body of Doug Ramsey.

With Rasputin IV, pulled from the heat of the battle for Xavier's purposes.

With an assault launched from the White Hot Room…

… home to the other half of Mother Righteous.

Not the only person split into two right now.

So storylines are joined up, as are the various mutant fronts fighting Orchis in their own specific worlds.

But there is still division in the ranks.

And now so have we. Shame they lost this fellow…

No More Omegas.

