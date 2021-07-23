Todd McFarlane On The Future Of Spawn in Comics, Toys, TV and Movies

Todd McFarlane took to the Comic-Con@Home panel to talk about all things Spawn and Spawn's Universe. And he concluded with a look at what was going on with his various businesses, alongside the likes of J Scott Campbell and Sean Lewis.

As well as establishing four ongoing Spawn comic book series going forward, Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched, with Gunslinger Spawn being solicited for October today.

McFarlane Toys, Spawn and DC "that business is continuing to grow and thrive, especially during the pandemic, for some reason all of us geeks decided to go online because we were stuck at home so it actually ended up working. We have a couple of big announcements for a couple of big properties that we're gonna be making in the next few months so look forward to those. We're going to continue to expand the DC Multiverse which is probably our biggest brand that we're doing. Combined with that, besides expanding Spawn in comic book form, I'm going to be turning a lot of those figures into plastic. So for those of you that are more into action figures, you're gonna get a bigger array of Spawn figures that you can pick, and then you'll get dozens and dozens of some of your favorite DC characters."

The Spawn Movie: "At the end of July we will be getting the first draft of the new script. We've got some pretty big writers on that side. Hopefully, we'll make an announcement of who they are, I think it'll blow you away who we've been able to sort of wrangle on on this project during the pandemic. I've been fielding calls almost non-stop the last three-four months especially with the news of Spawn Universe in Hollywood who are taking much-delayed interest in how to get Spawn somehow either on TV or on the big screen.

Spawn TV shows: "We announced the Sam And Twitch TV show coming out, by the time this airs we will have hopefully another one or two entertainment headlines that will have made the airwaves so look out for those. [Update not yet, Todd] But we're busy, busier arguably than we've ever been in the last few years, so if you like some of the stuff that comes out of the world of Spawn and out of my head, then stay tuned, we've got lots of it coming this way.

You can watch the whole panel here…