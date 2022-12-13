Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

Today's publication of Batman/Spawn by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo from DC Comics, ties together more than just Batman and Spawn… it also rewrites a little DC Comics continuity along the way.

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo had The Court Of Owls aware of the murder of the Wayne's, if not a participant, with former member so the Wayne family being part of that clan. Spawn/Batman, however, draws that connection closer. With the everpresent Martha Wayne pearl necklace invented by Frank Miller in the Dark Knight Returns and used incessantly ever since. There was something hidden in one of the pearls that was of importance to the Court…

…whether that be the Court Of Owls or the Court Of Priests, as Todd McFarlane told us a few months ago.

We have Arkham Asylum built in a way that will deal with Spawns if they ever enter…

We have the word that in Spawn's world there was also a Superman who had a very different fate.

Does this explain what happened in Spawn #10 with Dave Sim at all? He has had that encounter before…

But what about what is to come? Whatv is the truth behind Martha Wayne's missing pearl? It remains unresolved.

What does the Joker believe is happening in the future and where did he get all those mini-versions of the Violator in a half-Clown form from? And for the last panel…

The Violator. Is a second crossover about to be announced? Batman/Spawn IV? Superman/Spawn? Joker/Violator, as with the original plan decades ago? It does look that way rather…

BATMAN SPAWN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GREG CAPULLO BATMAN

(W) Todd McFarlane (A/CA) Greg Capullo

Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you've been waiting almost two decades for!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022