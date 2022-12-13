Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today's publication of Batman/Spawn by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo from DC Comics, ties together more than just Batman and Spawn… it also rewrites a little DC Comics continuity along the way.

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo had The Court Of Owls aware of the murder of the Wayne's, if not a participant, with former member so the Wayne family being part of that clan. Spawn/Batman, however, draws that connection closer. With the everpresent Martha Wayne pearl necklace invented by Frank Miller in the Dark Knight Returns and used incessantly ever since. There was something hidden in one of the pearls that was of importance to the Court…

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

…whether that be the Court Of Owls or the Court Of Priests, as Todd McFarlane told us a few months ago.

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

We have Arkham Asylum built in a way that will deal with Spawns if they ever enter…

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

We have the word that in Spawn's world there was also a Superman who had a very different fate.

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

Does this explain what happened in Spawn #10 with Dave Sim at all? He has had that encounter before…

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

But what about what is to come? Whatv is the truth behind Martha Wayne's missing pearl? It remains unresolved.

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

What does the Joker believe is happening in the future and where did he get all those mini-versions of the Violator in a half-Clown form from? And for the last panel…

Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)

The Violator. Is a second crossover about to be announced? Batman/Spawn IV? Superman/Spawn? Joker/Violator, as with the original plan decades ago? It does look that way rather…

BATMAN SPAWN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GREG CAPULLO BATMAN
(W) Todd McFarlane (A/CA) Greg Capullo
Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you've been waiting almost two decades for!
Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.