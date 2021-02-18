Todd McFarlane Talks About Gunslinger Spawn #1 In October

Today, at ComicsPRO, Todd McFarlane announced Spawn's Universe – a one-shot coming in June with Jim Cheung that will spin our three new ongoing series, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched, a new title every two months, through 2021. We talked about his general plans for Spawn's Universe earlier. But what about the second of the ongoing spin-off books, Gunslinger Spawn #1 for October? The character has already appeared in Spawn – and gave the series a 25% sales bump – but remains quite the mystery.

Todd McFarlane told me earlier this week, following up on our conversation last year, "I think he could be my breakout character. I mean he breaks out now, but I think I can push him even further, so if you think Spawn's badass, Gunslinger's gonna make Spawn look a little bit like a boy scout, because he's a man out of time that's going to be trying to figure out what to do in modern times and how he gets back to where he came from. I assume every one of us pulled out a time wouldn't just go, oh that's okay because you got cool gadgets here, and I met a few friends, I can ignore my entire life someplace else. Because I assume most of us have people we gave a f-ck about. So he's gonna be on this quest, as to what does it mean to be in modern times and and how do I get back and eventually, do I want to get back."

I have to say, that also sounds a bit like Todd right now too, looking back on 300+ issues of Spawn…

"That book also is going to be jumping back and forth between modern and western so I'm going to be showing some of the stories from the past that sort of made this character who he is, so we're going to have a mixture of it because I think some cool gritty western stories would be fun to read and look at."

Catch up with all out Spawn's Universe and ComicsPRO coverage with these links.