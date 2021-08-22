When Todd McFarlane Drew The Turtles and Flaming Carrot, At Auction

Bob Burden is the creator of Flaming Carrot Comics and its spinoff The Mystery Men – the latter of which were turned into a Carroyt-less movie a few decades ago with Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Geoffrey Rush, Eddie Izzard, and more. It was a weird film, but nothing like as weird as the comic book they came from which took a Dad-ist approach to story, structure and character. And along the way, jumping from one publisher to another, teaming up more times than could be possibly explained, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And one moment in 1991, combining the Flaming Carrot, the Turtles, and a cover by Todd McFarlane. Back in the day when comic books only had one cover each.

Bob Burden's Flaming Carrot first appeared in Visions #1, a comics magazine that launched at the Atlanta Fantasy Fair in 1979, as the world's first surrealist superhero telling the stories of "the further adventures of the strangest man alive". Bob Burden was a pioneer in one was known as the "New Wave" comics movement of the early 1980s, which included Cerebus and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Over the years, Flaming Carrot has been published by Aardvark-Vanaheim, Renegade Press, Dark Horse, and Image, and has guest-starred and made cameos in both Cerebus and TMNT. And somehow they managed to nab Todd McFarlane for this cover, when he was huge on Spider-Man and just about to launch Spawn and Image Comics. We are not entirely sure how… but it is up for auction from Heritage Auctions today in a CGC 9.8 condition, which is much, much better than my own copy…

Flaming Carrot #27 (Dark Horse, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appearance. Todd McFarlane cover. Bob Burden story and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 8/21: 17 in 9.8, none higher.