Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man Gets IDW Artist's Edition

Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man is the latest legendary comic book run to get an Artist's Edition from IDW, the company announced in a press release Monday. IDW invites readers to "experience one of the most acclaimed runs in Spider-Man history like never before" by paying IDW nearly $200 for the hardcover book.

The synopsis:

Experience one of the most acclaimed runs in Spider-Man history like never before! Todd McFarlane's gorgeous work on Spider-Man was nothing less than groundbreaking. His intense version of the web-slinging wallcrawler took the character to new heights, instilling in the character a new sense of energy and vitality—first in The Amazing Spider-Man, written by David Michelinie, and then in a spin-off series, with both art and story by McFarlane himself. The impact that his dynamic artwork has had on the comics industry—on his legions of fans and the artists who have been inspired by and have emulated him—is truly immeasurable.

IDW Director Scott Dunbier discussed McFarlane's desperately-needed impact on IDW's bottom line with this $200 book in the press release:

The impact that McFarlane had on the comics industry was like a thunderbolt striking the art form, and his work continues to resonate to this day with fans the world over.

And as for what the Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man Artist's Edition will include for that $200? The press release has that too. Hell, why are we even writing this article? We could have just copied and pasted the whole thing!

This Artist's Edition will include nearly 100 pages of interior art selected from 24 issues of his consequential The Amazing Spider-Man run, almost 60 pages from his record-setting Spider-Man series, and 25 covers spanning such titles as The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man, Marvel Age, Marvel Tales, and more. Classic villains like the Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, Sandman, the Vulture, Morbius, and the Lizard all make appearances in this Artist's Edition, as do the Hulk, Wolverine, and the ever-delightful Mary Jane Watson-Parker. Plus, one of the most infamous characters introduced in that era—the villainous Venom, co-created by McFarlane—takes the spotlight in a number of pages, including his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #299! As with all Artist's Editions, each gorgeous plate will be reproduced from meticulous scans of the original art, with all the distinctive creative nuances that make original art unique—a perfect representation of the work in its original form.

Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man Artist's Edition will be out in September and is available for preorder now, unless you're some kind of cheapskate.

By Todd McFarlane & David Michelinie

ISBN 978-1-68405-932-4

$150.00 US / $195.00 CAN

192-page, black-and-white hardcover, 14" x 21"

On Sale: September 21, 2022