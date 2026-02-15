Posted in: Comics, Manga, Speculator Corner, Tokyopop | Tagged: Boys Love, girls love, LoveLove, manga, tokyopop, valentine's day

TOKYOPOP Announces Valentine's Day Promo Titles with Goodies

The TOKYOPOP Valentine's Day Event is offering five manga titles from their LoveLove manga line with promos and bonuses with each book

Article Summary TOKYOPOP launches a Valentine's Day event with 20% off selected LoveLove manga plus free shipping on $35+ orders.

Five featured romance manga include exclusive Valentine's art cards with every purchase during the promo.

Highlighted titles span BL, GL, fantasy romance, and teen rom-com, with fresh volumes and diverse love stories.

Promo runs until February 28; discover new favorites like Bride of Ignat and Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko!

In a reminder of the types of comics they do best, which is manga, TOKYOPOP is celebrating romance and love in all its forms ahead of Valentine's Day as it announces a special manga sale that runs through February 28th. For a limited time, all print titles ordered via their website are 20% off using the promo code – BEMINE. Orders over $35.00 will have free shipping.

TOKYOPOP Valentine's Day Love at First Sight Titles

All orders placed during the promotion for the following featured titles, published under the LoveLove imprint, will include a special corresponding full-color 4×6 inch postcard – "In So Deep It's Love Already", "Wandervogel", "The Margrave's Daughter & The Enemy Prince", "Akyak is in Love with Hiroko", and "Bride of Ignat". Each art card features a stunning original design on the front and a special Valentine's message on the back — perfect for gifting to a favorite fan or loved one keeping for your personal collection. Full details are available at the "Valentine's Day Love at First Site" event site page.

IN SO DEEP, IT'S LOVE ALREADY Vol. 1

By Reida Soragaki

176 pages

Print SRP: $13.99

ISBN: 9781427883551

For Readers 16+

Available Now

This unconventional teen romantic comedy manga features a heartbroken fangirl main lead and a shy, easily embarrassed love interest.

Because of a heartbreak in her past, high schooler Kirino decided to live more for her idol than for actual boys, but one day, a transfer student named Kametani shows up, and he has a somewhat similar vibe to her favorite idol! When Kametani glares at the girls, saying, "Don't even think about talking to me!" on the very first day of transferring to the school, Kirino gets intrigued by him and learns his secret and…?!

WANDERVOGEL

By Sakae Kusama

SRP: $14.99

200 pages

SBN: 978142788505

For Readers 18+

Available Feb. 10th

A romantic mystery filled that keeps readers guessing, this is a fantastical BL story for those who love a quick read.

"I can even turn the stories in your head into a novel."

Okitsu, who had been wandering around Okinawa and had been sleeping rough, takes refuge in the home of novelist Ibu after a typhoon. Ibu claims to be able to read other people's minds, and from the moment they first meet, he shows interest in Okitsu, who suffers from claustrophobia due to past trauma…!?

Is he a delusional maniac or a liar? A vivid and stormy night spent with a man with mysterious powers!!

NOTE: This book contains mature content and is intended for readers 18 years of age and over.

THE MARGRAVE'S DAUGHTER & THE ENEMY PRINCE Vol. 1

By An Ogura

192 pages

Print SRP: $13.99

ISBN: 9781427880604

For Readers 13+

Available February 11th

This enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance follows a strong-willed, sword-wielding heroine who takes control of her own destiny.

Anna, daughter of the Margrave of Halmich, is tired of the expectations placed on women in court. She has no interest in marrying a nobleman because society expects it of her. Instead, she works hard on her swordsmanship and dreams of joining her father on the battlefield someday. Unfortunately, fate deals her a heavy blow: when the hostile forces of the Kingdom of Albion invade and take the Halmich heir prisoner, she is given to the enemy prince in exchange for her brother's life.

But even in the face of these tragic circumstances, Anna still has plans of her own…



AYAKA IS IN LOVE WITH HIROKO! Vol. 1

By Sal Jiang

160 pages

Print SRP: $13.99

ISBN: 9781427884893

For Readers 13+

Available February 17th

This girls love workplace rom-com by popular Twitter artist Sal Jiang features two lovestruck coworkers — who each think the other is straight!

Ayaka is passionately, head over heels in love with her work senior, Hiroko. But no matter how hard she tries to catch her eye, the polished, professional Hiroko never seems to get the hint. What's a girl supposed to do to prove her love to her boss?

Hiroko isn't out at work — though she's got a reputation for being a real womanizer in the local lesbian community. But her self-control is tested when her beautiful and busty work subordinate starts getting awfully close to her…

How's a professional supposed to stay cool when she's sure that Ayaka is totally straight?

Bride of Ignat Vol. 1 Hardcover Edition

By Mayori Mori

244 pages

Print SRP: $22.99

ISBN: 9781427887627

For Readers 16+

Available April 28th

This beautifully illustrated, award-winning fantasy BL tells the story of Rita, a young man chosen by his village to become the "Dragon's Bride", and Ignat, the mythical dragon to whom Rita is sacrificed. Only the warmth of Rita's loving determination is enough to thaw Ignat's long-frozen heart in this sweeping mystical romance by rising star of the BL world, Moyori Mori. A 2025 Chill Chill Award winner!



"If life is meaningless no matter where you are…" Rita, a lonely boy, is chosen as the "Dragon's Bride" by the village custom. The ancient legend of the "Snowy Mountain Dragon" is now nothing more than a legend, but Rita, unable to find his role in the village, accepts the sacrifice while realizing that it is to reduce the number of mouths to feed. Rita, who was left alone and freezing in the snowstorm, is saved by Ignat, a beautiful dragon in human form. Rita's eyes sparkle because the dragon really exists, and he can fulfill his role as a "bride", but Ignat rejects him, saying "I don't need a bride". Still, Rita cannot give up, and he learns the secret of the ritual to turn humans into "dragons". A silent dragon x a fearless sacrifice. A fantasy BL story of a non-human marriage that will heal your frozen heart!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!