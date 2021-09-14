TOLDJA: DC's Maggie Howell Joins IDW – Senior Editor Original Content

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool let you know that DC Comics editor Maggie Howell had left for IDW, working with another DC-to-IDW editor, Mark Doyle. Today, IDW confirmed the news, announcing that IDW Publishing is welcoming Maggie Howell as Senior Editor of Original Content. And that Maggie Howell joins IDW after five years at DC Comics, where she focused exclusively on mature-reader originals and standalone evergreen superhero titles as a Vertigo and Black Label editor. They point out she worked on several Eisner Award-winning and nominated series, including Mister Miracle and Far Sector, and managed the expansion of the Batman: White Knight universe. Howell also helped develop and launch multiple lines and imprints spearheaded by Mark Doyle, including Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Universe and Joe Hill's Hill House Comics.

They also announce that existing IDW editor Megan Brown will be joining the Originals Team with a focus on middle grade and Young Adult projects. Looks like IDW is following the money on that one. Prior to joining the Originals team, Megan Brown worked with IDW as an Editor for two years, helping shape new directions for licensed comics including My Little Pony, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Star Trek, and more. "IDW has always been a great home for kids' comics," says Brown. "It's exciting for me, as someone who's gotten to work on many licensed titles for younger readers, to take what I've learned to Originals! I'm really stoked to dive into the Middle Grade and Young Adult space, and to continue to build upon IDW's library of diverse and meaningful stories."

"The best thing about original comics is that they offer a truly unlimited outlet for creative vision, which opens doors to talent who might not otherwise find a path to the medium," says Maggie Howell. "Those new ideas and voices nurture the industry, and finding and developing them was a thrill that fueled the work I did alongside Mark Doyle at DC. IDW's commitment to their Originals program in pursuit of those same goals is refreshing and inspiring, and I'm beyond excited to be a part of it." Mark Doyle, IDW's Editorial Director of Originals, says, "I'm thrilled that Maggie is joining our team. I've always been impressed by her incredible story sense and dedication to bringing new voices to comics — I know she'll thrive at IDW! And Megan has shown a great capacity and passion for original stories and it will be great to see her expand on that passion along with Erika Turner's drive and focus… We're building a great team here and we're excited about the big things planned for next year and beyond!"