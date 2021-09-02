Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics

DC Comics has certainly been through a lot of employment changes in the last couple of years. As well as the DC bloodbaths of 2020. a number of employees left before and afterwards, making this staff phone list even more unrecognisable.

This past week we also learned that Katie Kubert, granddaughter of Joe Kubert, was promoted from Editor to Senior Editor and Team Leader in charge of the Global Publishing Innovation Group at DC Comics. Her new role at the publisher will include digital, media, audio, global and DC Horror.

While DC Editor Maggie Howell also left DC Comics, with former editor Andy Khouri stating "she was the heart and soul of our original Black Label group under Mark Doyle". Bleeding Cool understands that she is moving to an editorial role at IDW where Mark Doyle has recently been appointed as their Editorial Director.

Bleeding Cool also understands that this is Associate Editor D Lopez' final week at DC Comics, moving to a new position. Lopez interned at Dark Horse Comics in 2015 before becoming an Editorial Temp at DC Comics, an Assistant Editor in 2017, and an Associate Editor in 2019, on books such as Aquaman, Flash, Justice League, DC Super Hero Girls, Mister Miracle, and Deathstroke.

And finally, an old one, only noticed when comparing DC indicias, but Dan Miron has also left DC Comics. DC Comics Vice President, Publishing Operations from February 2019 to December 2020, he boasts of achieving "a 99% in-stock rate across 2500 active products through meticulous inventory management" and that he "created and implemented framework for inventory lifecycle management, including an inventory liquidation plan that generated $3M in incremental profit in 15 months." Previous to that he had been DC Comics Vice President, Sales Planning & Trade Development from Apr 2015 to January 2019. He had also worked at Warners as EVP Warner Home Video, , VP, Sales Planning and Operations, and VP Sales Planning and Logistics. Well, he has now set himself up as President of Miron Consulting which provides " independent management consulting for media and entertainment (M&E), new technology, supply chain management and executive development."

 

