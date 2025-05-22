Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: MMPR, Tango, Zoe Tunnell

TOLDJA: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind From Boom Studios

TOLDJA: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind #1 from Boom Studios in August, by Zoe Tunnell and Tango

Article Summary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind #1 comic announced for August 2025 from Boom Studios.

Written by Zoe Tunnell and illustrated by Tango, Steve Gregson, and Jack Lawrence with multiple variant covers.

Inspired by the hit video game, the story features Rita Repulsa teaming up with her future self, Robo-Rita.

Power Rangers from the future travel back in time to help the original team battle the double Rita threat.

Six weeks ago, I broke the news that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, is a side-scrolling action beat 'em up video game by Digital Eclipse released last December, that featured future Rita teaming up with past Rita, was now to be a comic. It would be published by Boom Studios in August, be written by Zoe Tunnell, with art and covers by Tango, Steve Gregson, and James Lawrence. Well, Boom Studios has now issued the press release. Let's see how I did?

"Coming this Summer from BOOM! Studios, in collaboration with leading toy and game company Hasbro—the ONLY place to get new, official POWER RANGERS stories—written by Zoe Tunnell (Godzilla: Valentine's Day Special) and illustrated by Tango (Endless Summer — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures) is MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: RITA'S REWIND, a one-shot tie-in to the hit video game of the same name! Rita Repulsa has teamed up with herself, Robo-Rita, from 30 years in the future to bring down the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers before they even get started. What the Ritas weren't counting on is the Power Rangers of the future: Rocky, Kat, Billy, Zack, and Minh to travel back in time and help the Rangers out behind the scenes! This is a can't miss totally 90s adventure for fans of any age! MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: RITA'S REWIND #1 features a main cover by interior artist Tango, with variants by Steve Gregson (Killtopia), Jack Lawrence (Sonic the Hedgehog), and even a wraparound cover featuring artwork from the game! MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: RITA'S REWIND #1 will be available in comic shops August 6, 2025."

Basically, that's just what I said, but they used more exclamation marks. Zoe Tunnell is the co-creator and writer of the webcomic Blade Maidens, now published in print by Dark Horse Comics, as well as other comics such as the Godzilla Valentine's Day Special with IDW and Marvel Voices Pride. She formerly wrote criticism and essays for websites including WWAC, ComicsXF, Polygon, and The Beat.

