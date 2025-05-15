Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Casey Jones, tmnt

TOLDJA: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones Spinoff from IDW by Alex Paknadel and Amancay Nahuelpan.

At the weekend, Bleeding Cool reported "SCOOP: IDW Publishing to publish a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff comic, TMNT: Casey Jones, in September 2025". Today, Newsweek have reported "Exclusive: 'TMNT' Spinoff Series 'Casey Jones' Set for Release This Fall". None of which… is exclusive. However, they do have an interview with the revealed writer of the series, Alex Paknadel, who will be drawn by Amancay Nahuelpan. With Paknadel being quoted as saying

"Now recovered after being shot within the pages of Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra's best-selling TMNT ongoing series, Casey Jones has a second chance at life and he's going all-out. The vigilante hero's hitting the streets and doing everything he can to protect the people of New York City, but Raphael and April O'Neil are worried that he's pushing himself too hard. Things will only get worse as a new strain of mutagen starts changing the landscape of the city and an all-new frightening villain threatens everything Casey believes in.

"As a weird British kid who once had the lyrics to 'Turtle Power' committed to memory, I feel like life has come full circle," joked Paknadel. "IDW and a host of talented creators have deepened and enriched Casey's mythology over many years, but Amancay and I are making our contribution at a uniquely exciting time. We're going to be taking Casey back to his roots and confronting him with a terrifying, unstoppable villain who preys on the city's most vulnerable mutants. If this book is half as much fun to read as it is to make, readers are going to have the time of their lives."

"I've been a big fan of Casey Jones since I saw the cartoons and the movie when it first came out," remarked Nahuelpan. "Together with Raphael, they've always been my favorite TMNT characters and I am a big fan of New York City, so anything related to the Turtles and New York… I'm gonna be more than happy to draw!"

"Casey Jones is one of the best characters in the TMNT universe," stated series editor Dave Wielgosz. "He's loyal, brave, pure of heart, and as we're going to see in this mini-series… more than a little reckless. Alex and Amancay are going to highlight all the attributes that have made Casey an enduring part of any incarnation of the TMNT he's been a part of and put him through a challenge the likes of which he's never been through before. If you love street-level vigilante stories and the world of the TMNT, you're going to love our book."