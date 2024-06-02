Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alex Paknadel, from the ashes, throuple, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort Teases Return Of X-Men Scott/Logan/Jean Grey Throuple

Well, he knows how to get attention, that Marvel Executive Vice President and new X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort.

After all, he has had plenty of practice. It's his Substack newsletter that does it and yes, Tom, I have, and continue to, donate to Heroes Initiative.

The digital space is where Marvel Comics can drop surprise comics without any lead up, notice, or solicitation. And that is what they are doing tomorrow with X-Men Unlimited, on the Marvel Unlimited streaming platform, now renamed and renumbered as X-Men: From The Ashes #1, edited by Darren Shan and Noah Sharma, a bridge between the Krakoa era and From The Ashes, and written by writer, White Noise member, and friend of Bleeding Cool, Alex Paknadel. Tom Brevoort reports it will be "a Cyclops and Phoenix story set on the evening before Jean has to set off for her duties among the stars. Will there be any thruple action here? All I can say is that what happens in Unlimited stays in Unlimited."

In recent weeks, Tom Brevoort has stated that the polyamorous relationship of Cyclops, Wolverine and Jean Grey on the island of Krakoa never actually happened and was just people reading into some naughty teases. It caused a little more fuss than he might have envisaged, but then he doubled down further. However, in his new Substack newsletter, is he now performing a reverse ferret, or just looking for clickbait? We will check out Marvel Unlimited tomorrow and see.

Tom Brevoort adds, "the stories that we're going to be doing in this venue are going to be essential parts of the full mutant picture, so if you've been holding out, now's your chance to get on board!" Bleeding Cool has tried to always keep an eye on Unlimited during our Krakoan coverage. It may also be noted that we ran gossip that Paknadel would be on From The Ashes, though erroneously assigned him to a Sentinels title. Let's see what goes down, shall we?

And on the upcoming X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700, he writes "There's also an all-new story from Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca dealing with the recent revelations concerning Nightcrawler's parentage. It's really nice to see Chris be able to get into some of these ideas after having sat on them for so much time."

And then it;s From The Ashes. "Me and my guys, in particular Gail Simone, Jed MacKay and Javier Garron, produced the 10-page epilogue that begins to usher in what is to come. We pick up literally right where the final Krakoa story leaves off and then set the table for where a bunch of our characters will be when we pick them up again. It's a tiny little taste, and aperitif, but we're looking forward to people being able to see it and react to it." He also issues a challenge if you'd like to read the newsletter and give it a go…

