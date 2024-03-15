Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gossip, uncanny x-men

That X-Men Gossip In The Light Of The X-Men Relaunch

Before the first wave of X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch news hit yesterday, Bleeding Cool had run the following list of rumoured titles;

X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez

and Sentinels by Alex Paknadel

Young X by Eve Ewing

Cyclops by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman

and Phoenix by Stephanie Phillips

Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed and Greg Capullo

and Mystique by Declan Shalvey

While the original list is not correct, it is also not incorrect either, far more than just lucky guesswork. The three full announcements were as follows.

Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez

and X-Men by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman

and Exceptional X-Men by Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero.

Notably X-Men stars Cyclops. And Exceptional X-Men focuses on three Young X-Men. So what does that mean for the final three, and the announcement without creators of Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force and Wolverine?

Well, could it be that Mystique was renamed X-Force and will be by Declan Shalvey? Will the Greg Capullo series with Wolverine, Fury and SHIELD be Wolverine written by Saladin Ahmed? Will Stephanie Phillips be writing Phoenix? And did Sentinels become X-Factor written by Alex Paknadel? Or am I just clutching at straws here?

Either way, I'll be seeing what else I can dig out regarding all this… after all, I have a reputation to maintain with the new X-Big Boss after all.

Marvel Executive Editor, SVO and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort has promised that X-Men: From The Ashes will put the X-Men characters back in the real world with non-mutants, something that the Krakoa Age deliberately eschewed. Oh, and he wants X-Men readers to cry every month when reading.

Attendees at the panel also got an exclusive variant cover of the below, around a recent issue of X-Men. Expect that on eBay in picoseconds.

The X-Men Relaunch trailer dropped at the Marvel Panel at SXSW alongside all the announcements. But let's go through it, screencap by screencap…

