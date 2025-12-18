Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Tom King, Wonder War, wonder woman

Tom King And Daniel Sampere Launch The Wonder War In Wonder Woman #31

Tom King And Daniel Sampere Launch "The Wonder War" in Wonder Woman #31 from DC Comics in March 2026

Article Summary Tom King and Daniel Sampere launch "The Wonder War" arc in Wonder Woman #31, out March 2026 from DC Comics.

Diana and her daughter Trinity team up in a dark, future-set epic where villains rule and heroes have fallen.

The Matriarch returns as Queen of America, leading an authoritarian crusade across the DC Universe.

Compassion and justice collide with conquest in a generational battle for the soul of Wonder Woman’s world.

Wonder Woman #31 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere sees the launch "Wonder War" described as "sprawling, future-set epic that positions Diana at the center of the darkest possible timeline. The Justice League is dead. Villains rule. Lex Luthor has bent the knee. And the Matriarch—introduced in the sold-out Wonder Woman #25—now reigns as Queen of America." This is the future we have been seeing in recent issues of Wonder Woman, with Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity facing Lyssa, the daughter of Amazon Emelie and in all likelihood, The Sovereign. "Set twenty years ahead, the story pairs Wonder Woman with her grown daughter Trinity in a battle that's equal parts family drama and war epic. Compassion and justice collide with authoritarian conquest, turning "Wonder War" into a generational fight for the soul of the DC Universe—and one of the most ambitious Wonder Woman stories in years."

WONDER WOMAN #31

THE WONDER WAR BEGINS!

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, and MATTIA DE IULIS

Corner Box variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will. The Eisner-nominated creative duo of Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis) is back for the most riveting installment of their Wonder Woman epic yet!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!