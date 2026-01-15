Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Matriarch, sovereign, Tom King, trinity, Wonder War, wonder woman

Tom King Confirms The Matriarch is The Daughter Of The Sovereign

Tom King Confirms that The Matriarch is the Daughter of The Sovereign, ahead of the Wonder War arc of Wonder Woman

Article Summary Tom King confirms The Matriarch is the daughter of The Sovereign in the upcoming Wonder Woman Wonder War arc.

Wonder War jumps 20 years ahead, showing an older Wonder Woman in a dystopian 2045 DC Universe.

The Matriarch, now Queen of America, is a powerful villain who has defeated most of the Justice League.

Trinity and Matriarch share a deep history, setting up an epic showdown in March 2026’s Wonder Woman #31.

We kinda knew it. All the evidence was there. However, Tom King has confirmed that The Matriarch is Lyssa, the daughter of Amazonian warrior Emelie and the secret king of the USA, the real power behind – and on – the throne, The Sovereign, as part of his upcoming Wonder War arc in Wonder Woman with Daniel Sampere.

And on the Word Balloon podcast with John Siuntres yesterday, Tom King described Wonder War it as a bold, future-set epic that jumps twenty years ahead and draws heavy inspiration from X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tom King explained it centres on an older, battle-hardened Wonder Woman in a dystopian 2045 timeline where the DC Universe has fallen to authoritarian rule.

The primary antagonist is the Matriarch, a ruthless 20-year-old villain who now reigns as Queen of America, having conquered much of the world with overwhelming power.

"She dominates the world, and if you've been following Wonder Woman, you know, she's been on a quest to kill all of the Justice League, and she's killed most of them, all with their last words being that you can't win because you haven't gotten Wonder Woman yet."

"Wonder Woman's in that beautiful tradition of the last superhero left standing. And she's going against this young 20-year-old, her and Trinity, who's also 20. You saw that Wonder Woman both saved her life, but couldn't save her mother when she was born"…

…"and that Trinity and Matriarch were raised together on an island. And so there's just a lot of history between these characters."

"Matriarch's going to be the villain of the year, she has both a Legion ring and a Green Lantern ring. She has no hesitation to kill anyone and everyone. And she just thinks that the world should revolve around her. And so far it has."

And that Trinity fights with a unique style, using her lasso like a bow, evoking Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games. King teased lingering hints about Steve Trevor's potential return, after being killed by The Sovereign…

…noting emotional beats from Trinity #6 where Steve promises Lizzie, "I'm coming back. I don't know when, but I know how."

And of course, we also know who with…

The Wonder War is coming in March 2026 from Tom King and Daniel Sampere.

WONDER WOMAN #31

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE WONDER WAR BEGINS! The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will. The Eisner-nominated creative duo of Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis) is back for the most riveting installment of their Wonder Woman epic yet! $4.99 3/18/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!