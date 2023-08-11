Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: brave and the bold, joker, Mikel Janin, Tom King

Tom King & Mitch Jenkins' Batman/Joker The Brave & The Bold Gets Later

Bleeding Cool learns that the third chapter of The Winning Card by King and Gerads will be published in Batman: The Brave and the Bold #5

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that Batman: The Brave and The Bold #3 would have a lead story by Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt in place of the lead story The Winning Card by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, continuing from issues 1 and 2, originally solicited for the issue, which would instead shift to #4. It read "The horror goes on. In the first fight ever between Batman and his deadliest enemy, the Joker came out on top, giddily laughing in Batman's swollen, bloody face. Now it's time for round two. Bruce just learned never to underestimate the power of a man with nothing to lose–time for Joker to learn the same. The award-winning creators behind One Bad Day: Riddler continue their brutal epic!"

Now, Bleeding Cool learns that the third chapter of The Winning Card by King and Gerads will be published in Batman: The Brave and the Bold #5 instead, It will not be the final chapter, as solicited. Because the fourth and final chapter of The Winning Card will be solicited for a future issue of Batman: The Brave and the Bold – and not in issue 6 either.

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Kelley Jones will create a new Batman story for #4, while Jeff Spokes replaces Pasquale Qualano as artist on the Stormwatch tie-in with Knight Terrors story.

Here are how the previous and new solicitations for Batman: The Brave and The Bold #4 and Batman: The Brave and The Bold #5 compare.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 (KNIGHT TERRORS)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

KNIGHT TERRORS TIE-IN! Written by Tom King, Ed Brisson, Rob Williams, and Megan Fitzmartin Art by Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Stefano Landini, and Belen Ortega The horror goes on. In the first fight ever between Batman and his deadliest enemy, the Joker came out on top, giddily laughing in Batman's swollen, bloody face. Now it's time for round two. Bruce just learned never to underestimate the power of a man with nothing to lose–time for Joker to learn the same. The award-winning creators behind One Bad Day: Riddler continue their brutal epic! In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and Shado are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner…and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged–the Tempest! The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! And this issue's Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/22/2023

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 (KNIGHT TERRORS)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN Art by KELLEY JONES, PASQUALE QUALANO, STEFANO LANDINI and BELÉN ORTEGA KNIGHT TERRORS TIE-IN! In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and Shado are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner…and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged–the Tempest! The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! Featuring a classic Batman tale of Gotham City Horror by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kelley Jones. And this issue's Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/22/2023

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #5 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Tom King, Ed Brisson, Rob Williams (A) Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Stefano Landini, Jorge Fornes (CA) Simone Di Meo

The shocking finale to the horrific, groundbreaking first encounter between Batman and The Joker will leave you gasping for breath. The origin of the greatest duel in the history of comics is finally told! Stormwatch is on the trail of an old god who's been slumming his way across Europe, leaving a mess of jilted lovers and bloody bodies in his wake. The god is protecting a powerful weapon that the team needs to defeat one of their greatest adversaries–a weapon he's sworn to protect with his life Emilia Harcourt is back from the dead thanks to…Amanda Waller?! A shocking tale that will have huge ramifications for the Dawn of DC by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! Ed Brisson and Jorge Fornes bring an epic story to the pages of Batman Black & White! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 9/26/2023

