Why Tom King's Black Canary Is Six Issues Not Twelve (Big Spoilers)

Why Tom King and Ryan Sook's Black Canary from DC Comics is six issues, rather than twelve issues... (Big Spoilers)

Article Summary Black Canary: Best Of The Best is a six-issue series by Tom King and Ryan Sook, centering on a major fight.

The series pits Black Canary against Lady Shiva in a unique six-round battle format.

Each issue mixes fight rounds with insights into Black Canary's past, building up to the final showdown.

The series explores themes of legacy and strategy, with surprises like the appearance of the original Black Canary.

The upcoming series Black Canary: Best Of The Best #1 by Tom King and Ryan Sook is six issues long, rather than the twelve issues that Tom King usually prefers. Why so short? Because it fits the central theme and structure of the comic. You'll get a glimpse in the first three issues solicits below, but Bleeding Cool understands that the concept of pitting Black Canary against Lady Shiva in the ring is that it's six issues for six rounds. One issue per round, with each round juxtaposed with another story of Black Canary's recent past, which has led up to her taking on Lady Shiva in this fashion. The two stories jump in and around each other, taking parallels, reflections and opposites as they play out.

But why six rounds? Why not twelve? Well, twelve might be pushing it a bit for this kind of story and structure. And… even bigger spoilers now…

… six rounds is about right for Black Canary, before she is due to take a dive. Savage..

BLACK CANARY BEST OF THE BEST #1 (OF 6) CVR A RYAN SOOK

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Ryan Sook

THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM! It's Black Canary versus Lady Shiva to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the universe! Who will walk away with the title? Find out as writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) go six rounds to see if our hero has what it takes to be…the best of the best. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024 BLACK CANARY BEST OF THE BEST #2 (OF 6) CVR A RYAN SOOK

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Ryan Sook

After a disastrous first round, Black Canary takes to her corner and her coach. How could she ever prepare herself for a match against Lady Shiva? The answer is simple…mother knows best. The original Black Canary is back and ready to train her daughter for the fight of both their lives. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/25/2024 BLACK CANARY BEST OF THE BEST #3 (OF 6) CVR A RYAN SOOK

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Ryan Sook

ROUND THREE…FIGHT! Victory seems assured for the vicious Lady Shiva. Can anything turn the tide of this match? Plus, the Dark Knight Detective drops in on Canary's training to sway her from the fight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

