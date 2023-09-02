Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bestseller, bestseller list

Top 10 Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 2nd September 2023

Marvel Comics takes the Bestseller List top three. But DC take three of the top ten - with one for Image and anothr for Dstlry.

It's been back for a couple of weeks, and it's here to stay. This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. The chart is compiled made up of actual sales data from hundreds of comic book stores thanks to data provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers across the world – mostly North America and the UK. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales, not orders.

Marvel Comics takes the Bestseller List top three. The new DC Comics Batman event title Batman Catwoman The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, and the finale of the old event, Knight Terrors Night's End #1, were significantly beaten by the new issues of Ultimate Invasion, Hulk and Wolverine. W0rldtr33 is doing very well, and Dstlry makes a very strong debut with The Devil's Cut. They are going to be very happy with this indeed; that's one hell of a launch for a first-time publisher. Pretty good for Iman Vellani too, who with her first comic book, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1, cracks the top ten.

Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1. Ultimate Invasion #3 Marvel Jonathan Hickman Bryan Hitch 5.99 100 2. Incredible Hulk #3 Marvel Phillip Kennedy Johnson Nic Klein 3.99 82.9 3. Wolverine #36 Marvel Ben Percy Geoff Shaw 3.99 81.0 4. Batman Catwoman The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1 DC Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto 5.99 77.6 5. Knight Terrors Night's End #1 DC Joshua Williamson Howard Porter 5.99 74.7 6. W0rldtr33 #5 Image James Tynion IV Fernando Blanco 3.99 57.9 7. Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special DC Dan Watters Eddy Barrows 5.99 56.7 8. Devil's Cut #1 Dstlry Various Various 9.99 52.2 9. Moon Knight Annual #1 Marvel Jed Mackay Creees Lee 4.99 46.9 10. Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 Marvel Iman Vellani Carlos Gomez 4.99 44.2

