Top Cow's Exclusives And Pre-Show Events For San Diego Comic-Con

Image Comics/Top Cow's Haunt You To The End #1 and Antarctica #1 launched last month, but they will have both exclusive variants at SDC

Image Comics/Top Cow's Haunt You To The End #1 and Antarctica #1 both launched on the 14th of June. One month later they will have exclusive variant covers from Top Cow's Booth #2629 at San Diego Comic-Con.

Haunt You To The End #1 a Convention Exclusive Variant by Maika Sozo (or SOZOMAIKA) for $10. And Antarctica #1 SDCC Exclusive Variant by Abigail Harding for $10.

HAUNT YOU TO THE END #1 CVR A MUTTI
IMAGE COMICS
APR230085
(W) Ryan Cady (A/CA) Andrea Mutti
SERIES PREMIERE A GHOST STORY FOR THE END OF THE WORLD! In a not-so-far future rife with climate disasters and worldwide instability, an eccentric billionaire and his crew-a disgraced journalist, a radical doctor, a TV demonologist, and a squad of hard-bitten military contractors-set out to prove the existence of life after death. But even if their mission is a success, the truth behind the "most haunted place on earth" may not be the comforting revelation the world is hoping for.In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

ANTARCTICA #1 CVR A ROBERTS
IMAGE COMICS
MAY230051
(W) Simon Birks (A/CA) Wili Roberts
SERIES PREMIERE Stargate meets His Dark Materials in a new non-stop sci-fi action blockbuster! Hannah's life imploded the day her father failed to return from the secretive Smith-Petersen Research Station in Antarctica. Alone and on the street, she's at her lowest ebb when a friend offers help. Retrained as an engineer, Hannah secures a job at the same Antarctic station to search for her father and stumbles headfirst into a conspiracy that threatens everything she's ever believed.In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $3.99

And ahead of the show, Stjepan Sejic and Linsa Sejic are making their first US appearances with Top Cow President a d Batman & Joker writer Matt Hawkins, signing at Collector's Paradise Pasadena the Saturday before the show, and 4 Color Fantasises at Rancho Cucamonga the Sunday before the show.

