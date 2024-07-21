Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ,

Toxic Avenger #1 Launches in Ahoy Comics' October 2024 Solicits

Toxic Avenger #1 launches in Ahoy Comics' October 2024 solicits and solicitation, by Matt Bors and Fred Harper.

Published
by
|
Comments

Toxic Avenger #1 launches in Ahoy Comics' October 2024 solicits and solicitations, by Matt Bors and Fred Harper. And is joined by the third issue of Babs by the Crossed team of Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows.

Auto Draft

TOXIC AVENGER #1 (OF 5) CVR A FRED HARPER (MR)
(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Fred Harper
You remember him from the classic films, animated series, and action figures—now America's grossest icon returns to comics! A train hauling chemical waste derails in Tromaville, NJ, transforming bullied teenager Melvin Junko into the massive, mop-wielding Toxic Avenger. Pulitzer finalist Matt Bors (The Nib, JUSTICE WARRIORS) and artist Fred Harper (HIGHBALL) deliver a TOXIE reboot brewed especially for the 21st century! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

Auto Draft

BABS #3 (OF 6) CVR A JACEN BURROWS (MR)
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows
More chain-mail satire from Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) and superstar artist Jacen Burrows (Crossed, The Punisher)! While Babs and her magic sword Barry have a serious argument, scheming Orcs uncover her secret history—and pass a powerful weapon to the menacing Tiberius. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

Auto Draft

MY BAD VOL 3 ESCAPE FROM PECULIAR ISLAND TP (MR)
(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A/CA) Peter Krause
An outrageous heroic satire from the MY BAD creative team of Mark Russell (Second Coming), Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause (Irredeemable)! Emperor King unleashes villains, monsters, and the lovable Acid Chimp to attack the Peculiar Islands! It's his evilest plan yet: to steal a country! Meanwhile, back in Gravel City, USA, the Chandelier is unmasked, stripped of his crime-fighting identity, and reduced…to podcasting! Collects issues #1-5. Retail: $17.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

Auto Draft

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.