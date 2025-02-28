Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: May 2025, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger Vs Jesus Christ in Ahoy Comics' May & June 2025 Solicits

Toxic Avenger Vs Jesus Christ by Mark Russell and Richard Pace is out from Ahoy Comics in June 2025, as well as their May solicits.

The Toxie Team-Up #1 by Mark Russell and Richard Pace, to be published by Ahoy Comics in June, will see The Toxic Avenger team up with Jesus Christ as seen in Russell and Pace's other comic book, The Second Coming, for a new crossover. Each issue of the series will see The Toxic Avenger teamed with another character published by Ahoy Comics. Future issues will include the Jersey Devil, Acid Chimp, the Justice Warriors, Dragonflyman and Stinger, and Swamp Cop and Schitt. But Jesus may be the most headline-worthy.

"Toxic Avenger and Jesus Christ is the team-up that everybody has been clamoring for and I am not one to stand in the way," said Mark Russell. "Just as in Second Coming, Christ shows that there are more tools in the box than just violence and that Tromaville, as strange as it is, is still a place that someone who grew up bullied by the jocks in the Roman Empire would recognize." "When I started writing the new Toxic Avenger series, I knew we could build this into some audacious comic crossovers," said Matt Bors. "Toxie's mutant gore and subversive charm make him the perfect foil to face off with the police of the polluted world of Justice Warriors." "Having already spawned five films, a cartoon, action figures, a musical, and a Marvel comic book series, the Toxic Avenger is a pop culture icon," said Ahoy Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "The only question is: why doesn't he have a church of his own?" "Scrappy, messy, and a little chaotic…am I talking about Toxie or Ahoy?" asked Ahoy Comics Senior Editor Sarah Litt. "Either way, two great tastes that taste better together."

The Toxie Team-Up #1 is published in June, with The Toxic Avenger Pin Up Special in the Ahoy Comics May 2025 solicitations which follow.

Toxic Avenger gets a one-shot in Ahoy Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicitations, a collection of Toxic Avenger pinups, as well as a new canonical short story by Matt Bors and Fred Harper. Alongside the fifth issue finale of Howl by Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet and the collection of Archaic by Melissa F. Olson and Sally Cantirino.

TOXIC AVENGER PINUP SPECIAL (ONE SHOT) CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

MAR250979

(W) Matt Bors (A) Mauricet, Ben Clarkson, Matt Bors, Various (A / CA) Fred Harper

Shocking! Candid! Violent! Dopey! Explosive pinups by a murder of artists-Fred Harper, Matt Bors, Ben Clarkson, and Mauricet, plus nearly a dozen surprise names-accompany a new short, canonical, unmissable story by Bors and Harper, the team behind AHOY's hit Toxie revival! It's like we all died and went to Tromaville!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

TOXIC AVENGER PINUP SPECIAL (ONE SHOT) CVR B W TC (MR)

HOWL #5 (OF 5) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

MAR250978

(W) Alisa Kwitney (A / CA) Mauricet

Series Finale! It's Earth's last stand against the body-possessing mushroom invaders as a vacation resort becomes the ultimate theater of war! Ziva leads the fight to defend her home, her world, and everyone she loves, against… everyone else she loves!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

ARCHAIC TP (MR)

AHOY COMICS

MAR250977

(W) Melissa F. Olson (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

For fans of Saga, a modern fantasy comic from acclaimed novelist Melissa F. Olson, author of the bestselling Old World series. Meet Tess Halliday, a broke single mom desperate to protect her kids from vicious criminals trying to collect on her ex-husband's debts. Following a mysterious message, Tess flees to the island of Demonde-a place of demons, legendary creatures, and a family secret that just might cost Tess her life. Artist Sally Cantrino (I Walk With Monsters) deftly brings this mystical world to life.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

