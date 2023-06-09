Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, princeless, Wayward Princes

Toxic Masculinity in The Dashing School For Wayward Princes

Princeless no more - The Dashing School for Wayward Princes, a middle-grade graphic novel by Ben Kahn, Jeremy Whitley and Melissa Capriglione.

The Dashing School for Wayward Princes, a middle-grade graphic novel by Ben Kahn of Renegade Rule and Jeremy Whitley of Princeless, drawn by Melissa Capriglione of Basil & Oregano. It tells the story of Leo, a supposed prince who knows that, deep down, she's really a princess. Despite the school's rigid and outdated gender norms, Leo and her newfound misfit friends find the courage to embrace themselves and stand up to anyone who says otherwise. Julia McCarthy at Atheneum has acquired world rights to The Dashing School for Wayward Princes and publication is set for the summer of 2025.

Jeremy Whitley tweets "The Dashing School for Wayward Princes is, in its own way, my answer to writing ten years of Princeless. A story about princes who don't fit the mold and the boarding school that teaches toxic masculinity as a way of life. I can't wait!" Princeless was the series he created that was published by Action Lab, and eventually descended into lawsuits, press statements and books being cancelled. Odds are that some of this will come out in that as well.

Ben Kahn and Jeremy Whitey's agent Moe Ferrara at BookEnds Literary and Melissa Capriglione's agent Laurel Symonds at KT Literary negotiated the publishing deal with Atheneum.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s.

