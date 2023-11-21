Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: duke, gi joe, hasbro boba fett helmet, skybound, transformers

Transformers #1 Sells Nearly 200,000- Is Duke #1 Next?

Transformers #1 close to selling 200,000 units after three printings, and is the bestselling launch of any Hasbro-related comic ever.

We told you in September that Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe from Image/Skybound/Hasbro had made history, with Transformers #1 from Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer as the best-selling comic book launch this century from Hasbro and effectively turning the "Big Two" shared universes of Marvel and DC into a "Big Three". But now it looks like Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jordie Bellaire's Duke #1 may be poised to make more modern comics history.

Let's first set the stage – we've been hearing that Transformers #1 is now not only close to selling 200,000 units to comic shops worldwide after three printings, but it is now the bestselling launch of any Hasbro-related comic…ever. Yes, even more than when Hasbro was running commercials on TV in the 1980s to promote their comic launches.



Not to be outdone, Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici haven't taken their foot off the pedals as their Void Rivals #1 – a stealth launch of the Energon Universe, which I told you about first – has sold nearly 150,000 copies after five printings. That's not only a staggering amount for any comic in the 2023 market but for one that is an entirely new IP for Hasbro without any of the legacy or nostalgia of Transformers or G.I. Joe (though the continual appearance of important Transformers and related characters certainly doesn't hurt).

That all brings us to Duke #1, which officially introduces the G.I. Joe and Cobra characters to the Energon Universe. If this book also crosses the 100K pre-order mark, it will make the Energon Universe not only the highest-selling shared universe launch since DC's New 52 in 2011 but also the biggest non-superhero shared universe launch in modern comics history. But is that possible? Skybound has certainly pulled up the incentives truck for retailers, not only offering video incentives with Joe and Cobra twists but also some high-ratio incentives like a 1:100 foil cover by Jonboy Meyers and a 1:250 by David Mack.

While retailers have chosen to "#KeepTheSecret" as Skybound has requested, I've been told that a recent retailer-only call revealed that these new G.I. Joe launches – including Cobra Commander #1 in January – will provide some big surprises for Transformers fans. That means it's very possible we're looking at another Energon Universe series in Duke #1 that sees major hype close to on-sale dates when the spoilers inevitably leak (and you know I'll be here to report them).

Duke #1 arrives in comic shops on Wednesday, the 27th of December and Cobra Commander #1 arrives on Wednesday, the 17th of January, but I can assure you we'll have much more about both books very soon.

