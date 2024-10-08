Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: skybound, transformers

Transformers #13 Spoiler Cover Hits eBay, Reveals The Big Secret

Transformers #13 by Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer and Jason Howard has its Spoiler Cover Hit eBay and Reveals The Big Secret

Article Summary Transformers #13 sells nearly 100,000 units, breaking franchise records.

XXXXXXXX teased on a leak, sparking fan excitement.

Skybound's spoiler variant cover hits eBay early.

New story arc unveils Starscream's secret origin.

We previously reported that Transformers from Image Comics and Skybound had set another franchise record with issue #13 of the series selling nearly 100,000 units to comic shops across the world – and becoming the best-selling Transformers comic in twenty years, more than the first print of Transformers #1 at Skybound and Transformers: Generation One #1 from Dreamwave in 2002. The sales on this issue seem to have been fueled by both interest in what DWJ and guest artist Jason Howard have planned for fan favourite Starscream, along with retailers adjusting orders to meet increasing demands (with every Transformers issue receiving multiple printings) and an increasing amount of retailers investing heavily in store exclusives variants. I'm told that Skybound revealed a lot about their plans to retailers on one of their recent private calls – that I'm shockingly not invited to – and that there are some major plans for how this arc will affect the future of Transformers and the Energon Universe moving forward, but retailers seem to have taken Energon Universe mastermind Robert Kirkman's request to heart to "#KeepTheSecret".

Well, it's not quite as easy to keep the secret when Skybound includes a spoiler variant cover of that comic which some enterprising retailer puts up early on eBay. And seems to show the un-Transformed Omega Supreme making an appearance on the comic's cover and presumably in the comic as well. The Transformers defence robot who classically transformed into a separate tank, rocket, and launch bay.

Transformers #13 is on sale Wednesday, the 9th of October and there really should be enough copies on the stands for everyone…unless this sells out like every other Energon Universe issue.

TRANSFORMERS #13 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

AUG240603

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer

New Story Arc. The Secret Origin of Starscream! After the stunning events of his battle with the Decepticons, Starscream has been left for dead. Now the secret to surviving the future may be revisiting his shocking past…

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $3.99

