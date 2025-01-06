Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spoiler, transformers

Another Armless Event In Transformers #16 Spoiler Variant (Spoilers)

Homare draws the 1:50 spoiler variant cover to Transformers #16, out from Image Comics on Wednesday. This is how the comic book in question was solicited. But of course early copies had already hit eBay.

TRANSFORMERS #16 CVR E 50 COPY INCV HOMARE

IMAGE COMICS

NOV240533

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Homare

Autobots vs Decepticons vs !In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: $3.99

Of course, in the flesh, it will reveal something new. Not of the flesh, but of the metal. Well, this is Transformers, after all. And yet another comic book character with their arm off to join Bullseye, Greycrow, Absolute Wonder Woman… and now Megatron.

Returning from a presumed death courtesy of a Transformers Vulture. Here are some other recent Transformers spoiler variant covers since we did the last one a couple of months ago.

TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240541

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer

**NEW STORY ARC **

Soundwave moves to finish the war with the Autobots…and all of Earth will suffer.

Meanwhile, Optimus Prime and Wheeljack search for the answers to a mystery that may change everything they ever thought they knew.In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS #14 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

SEP240622

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard (CA) Jorge Corona (A/CA) Mike Spicer

END OF STORY ARC

THE FATE OF STARSCREAM REVEALED

Everything has changed for the most conniving Decepticon the universe has even seen.

And hell hath no fury like a Starscream scorned…In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Transformers #17 has no spoiler variants, but Transformers #18 has three spoiler variants: one by Jorge Corona and Mike Scicer, a 1:10 cover by Karl Kerschl as part of a connecting variant, and one by Daniel Warren and Mike Spicer. I am sure we will see them all closer to publication date…

