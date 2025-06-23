Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: energon, gi joe, transformers, Void rivals

Transformers #24 Promises Shocking Ending in September 2025 Solicits

Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals of Image/Hasbro/Skybound's Energon Universe are part of Image Comics' September 2025 solicits

Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals of Image/Hasbro/Skybound's Energon Universe are part of Image Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations, promising the most shocking ending of any comic book this year for Transformers #24. You get to believe whatever you want… and a collection with a Jim Lee cover.

TRANSFORMERS #24

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER B JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER D (1:25) JEFF SPOKES

COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR

COVER F DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

END OF STORY ARC OPTIMUS PRIME VS MEGATRON This is it. And the new era of TRANSFORMERS begins with the most shocking ending to ANY comic book this year!

G.I. JOE #11

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10) ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25) LUCAS MEYER, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER E (1:50) AKA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The final showdown with Major Bludd. It'll be an eye for an eye…

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #320

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10) FRANCIS PORTELA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

NINJA TEAM UNLEASHED! The Joes take the war to Cobra.

VOID RIVALS #23

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10) MARTÍN MORAZZO, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25) ANDREA DE DOMINICIS

COVER E (1:50) JOHN AMOR

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

WHEELIE MEETS COBRA-LA! Everyone's favorite rhyming Autobot makes his debut in VOID RIVALS, coming face to face with Pythona!

THE TRANSFORMERS COMPENDIUM BOOK 2 TP

STORY BOB BUDIANSKY, RALPH MACCHIO, SIMON FURMAN

ART JOSE DELBO, JIM FERN, GEOFF SENIOR, DWAYNE TURNER, ANDREW WILDMAN, DON PERLIN, DEREK YANIGER, MANNY GALAN

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE JIM LEE

$64.99 US | 1208 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE OCTOBER 8

THE END OF THE ICONIC ORIGINAL ERA OF TRANSFORMERS IS HERE! The looming threat of Unicron is ever present as both Decepticons and Autobots spread their forces across the galaxy in search of their last hope, the Creation Matrix. But when that hope grows dimmer, Optimus Prime makes the greatest sacrifice of all… Collected in compendium format for the first time ever, these iconic TRANSFORMERS stories are perfect for fans new and old. Collects THE TRANSFORMERS #47-80, TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE #1-3, TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 2 #1-12 ADVANCE SOLICIT

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!