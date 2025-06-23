Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: energon, gi joe, transformers, Void rivals
Transformers #24 Promises Shocking Ending in September 2025 Solicits
Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals of Image/Hasbro/Skybound's Energon Universe are part of Image Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations, promising the most shocking ending of any comic book this year for Transformers #24. You get to believe whatever you want… and a collection with a Jim Lee cover.
TRANSFORMERS #24
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER
COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER B JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER
COVER C (1:10) DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER D (1:25) JEFF SPOKES
COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR
COVER F DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10
END OF STORY ARC OPTIMUS PRIME VS MEGATRON This is it. And the new era of TRANSFORMERS begins with the most shocking ending to ANY comic book this year!
G.I. JOE #11
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A TOM REILLY
COVER B ANDREA MILANA
COVER C (1:10) ALAN QUAH
COVER D (1:25) LUCAS MEYER, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER E (1:50) AKA
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17
The final showdown with Major Bludd. It'll be an eye for an eye…
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #320
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN
COVER B ANDY KUBERT
COVER C (1:10) FRANCIS PORTELA
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3
NINJA TEAM UNLEASHED! The Joes take the war to Cobra.
VOID RIVALS #23
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B CONOR HUGHES
COVER C (1:10) MARTÍN MORAZZO, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER D (1:25) ANDREA DE DOMINICIS
COVER E (1:50) JOHN AMOR
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24
WHEELIE MEETS COBRA-LA! Everyone's favorite rhyming Autobot makes his debut in VOID RIVALS, coming face to face with Pythona!
THE TRANSFORMERS COMPENDIUM BOOK 2 TP
STORY BOB BUDIANSKY, RALPH MACCHIO, SIMON FURMAN
ART JOSE DELBO, JIM FERN, GEOFF SENIOR, DWAYNE TURNER, ANDREW WILDMAN, DON PERLIN, DEREK YANIGER, MANNY GALAN
COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE JIM LEE
$64.99 US | 1208 PAGES | FC | T
ON SALE OCTOBER 8
THE END OF THE ICONIC ORIGINAL ERA OF TRANSFORMERS IS HERE! The looming threat of Unicron is ever present as both Decepticons and Autobots spread their forces across the galaxy in search of their last hope, the Creation Matrix. But when that hope grows dimmer, Optimus Prime makes the greatest sacrifice of all… Collected in compendium format for the first time ever, these iconic TRANSFORMERS stories are perfect for fans new and old. Collects THE TRANSFORMERS #47-80, TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE #1-3, TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 2 #1-12 ADVANCE SOLICIT