Transformers/GI Joe Crossover Began Yesterday For Free Comic Book Day

At the end of the last issue of GI Joe, Clutch found his jeep transform with rather familiar sounds into the Autobot Hound of the Transformers, after stealing a certain Energon weapon from Cobra Command. In yesterday's Free Comic Book Day Energon Universe Special from Image Comics, the cover revealed that the full Transformers/GI Joe crossover was kicking off in style from Hasbro/Skybound/Image Comics. And also kicking off the cosmic Quintesson War in the back with Void Rivals as they were at it.

And those Transformed sound effects keep kicking off too… as the two reconcile over a shared mission against a certain Cobra.

And the Decepticons are also on the loose…

Time for a fully fledged Energon War on Earth between Autobots and GI Joe, against Decepticons and Cobra. If that's how it works out that is… If you didn't get a copy for Free Comic Book Day, a fully priced version will also be available in comic book stores and online in a couple of weeks.

FCBD 2025 – ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (NET)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS, and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans! ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2025 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

A special new printing of ENERGON UNIVERSE FCBD 2025 SPECIAL,** **with the biggest names in comics. Three all-new stories from the Energon Universe, featuring G.I. JOE,?TRANSFORMERS,?and?VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers and a can't-miss for longtime fans. Retail: $3.99 5/14/2025

