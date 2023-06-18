Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: cobra commander, duke, Energon Universe, gi joe, hasbro, image comics, skybound, transformers

Transformers & GI Joe Reboot For Image Comics, Detailed

The solicits for Image Comics/Skybound's Transformers/GI Joe titles reveal how The Energon Universe will to play out, and its a full reboot.

The solicits listed below for Image Comics/Skybound's Transformers/GI Joe titles reveal a little about how The Energon Universe is going to play out. And, as the appearance of Jetfire in Void Rivals #1 may have suggested it's a full reboot.

Transformers #1 will see the Autobots and Decepticons having crash landed from the Cybertronian War onto Earth, and start the battle again in public. Then in his own series Duke #1, Conrad S. Hauser (codename Duke) of GI Joe will investigate the arrival of the Transformers on Earth. And then, Cobra Commander #1 will focus on the use of the power source for the Transformers, Energon. It's all connected, and the odds are the battle for Energon will tie into Void Rivals…

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR239513

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson

Transformers #1 begins an all-new era for the iconic robots in disguise from superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb,DC's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Sep 10, 2023 SRP: $4.99

DUKE #1 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

APR239514

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly

The new Energon Universe expands in December with Duke #1, a limited series from Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride), Tom Reilly (The Thing) and Jordie Bellaire (W0rldtr33), that tells the story you've never read before – the origins of G.I. Joe and Cobra in a world grappling with the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons. When Conrad S. Hauser (codename DUKE) investigates the mysteries behind The Transformers, the answers will lead to the birth of forces for good and evil that the world never imagined. Duke will be the first of four G.I. Joe limited series coming from Skybound, setting the stage for a fresh new take on G.I. Joe, Cobra and the iconic characters that you only think you know! In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 Final Orders Due: Dec 03, 2023 SRP: $3.99

COBRA COMMANDER #1 CVR A MILANA

APR239515

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana

Cobra Commander #1 launches in January 2024, from Joshua Williamson, Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook) and Annalisa Leoni (Oblivion Song). In a world where Cobra doesn't exist, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon will send shockwaves across the globe.In Shops: Jan 17, 2024 Final Orders Due: Dec 24, 2023 SRP: $3.99

