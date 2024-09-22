Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, transformers

Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals – The Energon Universe In December

Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals - The Energon Universe In December 2024 from Skybound, Hasbro and Image Comics

Transformers #15 sees Soundwave aiming to end the war, while Optimus and Wheeljack search for crucial answers.

GI Joe #2 showcases Cobra Commander's new Valkyries unit, posing a formidable challenge for Duke and his team.

Void Rivals #15 features Hot Rod joining Springer on the Sacred Ring, hinting at intense Autobot action in Agorria.

Skybound has brought the Energon Universe down to its three core titles in Image Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, Transformers #15, Void Rivals #15 and GI Joe #2… as Hod Rod and Springer come to Void Rivals.

TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240540

OCT240541 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

OCT240542 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL

OCT240543 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SU

OCT240544 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO

OCT240545 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR F 100 COPY INCV NGUYEN

OCT240546 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR G BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer

New Story Arc. oundwave moves to finish the war with the Autobots… and all of Earth will suffer. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime and Wheeljack search for the answers to a mystery that may change everything they ever thought they knew.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240462

OCT240463 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR B FINCH MIKI & MCCAIG

OCT240464 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA

OCT240465 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOORE & LUCAS

OCT240466 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV SCHMIDT

OCT240467 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR F 100 COPY INCV CHEW

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly

The biggest comic book launch of the decade continues! Cobra Commander unveils the next phase of his plan-meet The Valkyries, the newest Cobra special operatives unit. And as they race to retrieve the new mysterious weapon, will Duke suffer his first failure as the leader of G.I. Joe?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

VOID RIVALS #15 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240555

OCT240556 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR B HILL

OCT240557 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROMERO

OCT240558 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SU

OCT240559 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MILANA

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche

Everyone's favorite Autobot, Hot Rod, finds his way to the Sacred Ring! What news of Cybertron does he bring to Springer? How dire are things? And how much trouble can two Autobots cause in Agorria? Tons!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 02 CVR A KUBERT

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240432

OCT240433 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 02 CVR B EARLS & CANOLA

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

Unexpected tragedies and secrets revealed in the war with Serpentor! As the Joes are forced to fight a war on two fronts, new partnerships within Cobra will change everything that our real American heroes thought they knew. Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by artist Paul Pelletier (Aquaman) and superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to bring the Joes' war with Serpentor to a head!

Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #306-310.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

