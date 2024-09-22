Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, transformers
Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals – The Energon Universe In December
Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals - The Energon Universe In December 2024 from Skybound, Hasbro and Image Comics
Article Summary
- Get ready for the Energon Universe's core titles: Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals this December 2024 from Skybound and Image Comics.
- Transformers #15 sees Soundwave aiming to end the war, while Optimus and Wheeljack search for crucial answers.
- GI Joe #2 showcases Cobra Commander's new Valkyries unit, posing a formidable challenge for Duke and his team.
- Void Rivals #15 features Hot Rod joining Springer on the Sacred Ring, hinting at intense Autobot action in Agorria.
Skybound has brought the Energon Universe down to its three core titles in Image Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, Transformers #15, Void Rivals #15 and GI Joe #2… as Hod Rod and Springer come to Void Rivals.
TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER
IMAGE COMICS
OCT240540
OCT240541 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR B CORONA & SPICER
OCT240542 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL
OCT240543 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SU
OCT240544 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO
OCT240545 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR F 100 COPY INCV NGUYEN
OCT240546 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR G BLANK SKETCH CVR
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer
New Story Arc. oundwave moves to finish the war with the Autobots… and all of Earth will suffer. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime and Wheeljack search for the answers to a mystery that may change everything they ever thought they knew.
In Shops: Dec 11, 2024
GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR A REILLY
IMAGE COMICS
OCT240462
OCT240463 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR B FINCH MIKI & MCCAIG
OCT240464 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA
OCT240465 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOORE & LUCAS
OCT240466 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV SCHMIDT
OCT240467 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR F 100 COPY INCV CHEW
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly
The biggest comic book launch of the decade continues! Cobra Commander unveils the next phase of his plan-meet The Valkyries, the newest Cobra special operatives unit. And as they race to retrieve the new mysterious weapon, will Duke suffer his first failure as the leader of G.I. Joe?
In Shops: Dec 11, 2024
VOID RIVALS #15 CVR A DE FELICI
IMAGE COMICS
OCT240555
OCT240556 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR B HILL
OCT240557 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROMERO
OCT240558 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SU
OCT240559 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MILANA
(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche
Everyone's favorite Autobot, Hot Rod, finds his way to the Sacred Ring! What news of Cybertron does he bring to Springer? How dire are things? And how much trouble can two Autobots cause in Agorria? Tons!
In Shops: Dec 25, 2024
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 02 CVR A KUBERT
IMAGE COMICS
OCT240432
OCT240433 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 02 CVR B EARLS & CANOLA
(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson
Unexpected tragedies and secrets revealed in the war with Serpentor! As the Joes are forced to fight a war on two fronts, new partnerships within Cobra will change everything that our real American heroes thought they knew. Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by artist Paul Pelletier (Aquaman) and superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to bring the Joes' war with Serpentor to a head!
Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #306-310.
In Shops: Dec 25, 2024