Travis Charest, Frank Quitely & More With Mark Millar For 2021/2022

Mark Millar always likes a Christmas surprise. This year that means announcing artists who will be working on new, unknown Millarworld books, owned by Netflix, published by Image Comics, in 2021 and 2022.

As well as Mark Millar's own notebooks for The Magic Order vol 3 and 4, based on the TV series he created for Netflix and drawn by Olivier Coipel, Millar has revealed a list of artists for upcoming Millarworld books for the imminent years to come.

So that's new books from Mark Millar drawn by Travis Charest, Frank Quitely, Olivier Coipel, Stuart Immonen, Karl Kerschl, Matteo Scalera, Gigi Cavenago, Tommy Lee Edwards, Matteo Buffagni and a "secret DC/Marvel superstar" and that the first book will launch four weeks after Jupiter's Legacy launches on Netflix.

Now, I understand that Mark Millar is not launching any comics through Image in January, February or March – the earliest could be April, so the earliest the TV show will premiere is March 2021. Definitely not January or February. So there's that.

Travis Charest is the biggest get. Artist of Alan Moore's WildCATS hasn't drawn a comic book for a decade since a short story in Captain America but remains one of the greatest in-demand artists. Frank Quitely, who co-created Jupiter's Legacy with Mark Millar, and drew his issues of The Authority, is also a hard creator to get for comic book stories these days.

There are a few other repeated gets as well. Stuart Immonen co-created Empress with Mark Millar, Olivier Coipel on Magic Order, Karl Kerschl has done plenty of Millarworld covers, Matteo Scalera co-created Space Bandits with Millar, Gigi Cavenego, has also done covers but is far better known for Dylan Dog, Tommy Lee Edwards co-created 1985 and with Millar, but Matteo Buffagni – he would be new to Millarworld entirely.

Mark Millar does have a habit of over-promising – will all these projects come to fruition by then? Some, definitely, but we have been waiting on Nemesis Returns for eight years.