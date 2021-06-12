Trese: The Time She Teamed Up with Wolverine and Batman

Trese, the award-winning Filipino supernatural crime comic, has its Netflix anime series adaptation streaming worldwide now. The comic series has been around since 2005, and ABLAZE in Oregon is publishing it in the US as a series of graphic novels for the first time. Trese Vol. 1 has already sold out at Diamond and is going back to press as the Netflix series premiered.

The Philippines has a large and thriving comics scene with US publishers and, like Marvel and DC, regularly employing Filipino artists over the decades. Marvel, DC, manga, and anime enjoy a massive fan scene there. Trese creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Budisimo are no exception. In March 2020, they published an unofficial, unauthorized fan comic online where babaylan detective Alexandra Trese teams up with Batman and Wolverine. It's as professional and slick as any mainstream Marvel or DC comic and reads like a regular installment of the Trese series. It's all fan fiction and in good fun. Tan and Budisimo don't make any money from it. It's a fun little story for fans.

As Budjette Tan wrote:

"Back in 2012, I needed to write a "warm up" story before diving into the next TRESE case. I wrote this fanfic story and told Kajo it was something we can do for fun. Batman and Wolverine are two of our favorite characters and we don't know if we'll ever get the chance to official do a story with these two guys. So, instead of waiting, we decided to make one for our own enjoyment. I think the original script was just 10 or so pages, but Kajo added more of fight scenes and added the epilogue page, which I really love!

But because some many other things happened, Kajo was only able to finish all of the pages last year. Yup, this is one of those things that just took seven years to make, but I think it was worth the wait. Hope you guys like it as well!"

You can read Trese: A Night at the Museum on the official Trese website.